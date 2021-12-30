 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 61.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Noises Outside Her House And Finds A Gun; Man Walking Around Field Was Trying To De-Stress

Thursday, December 30, 2021

A woman on Portland Street told police that throughout the night she had heard noises around her
residence. She said she would look outside, but never saw anyone. She said this morning she took her trash out, and upon returning to her residence, she saw a gun next to her back steps. She said no one in the residence owns a gun or would have a reason to have a gun. Police located the gun and found it to be a Beretta Gardone VT .380. The handgun's magazine was loaded with four live rounds; the chamber was empty. A records check found no record of the firearm being stolen. Police entered the firearm and magazine into Property.

* * *

A woman on Fagan Street called police and said that a man she earlier had an altercation with had stolen her phone charger. Police noted that when they responded to the altercation earlier, they did not observe a phone charger. Police attempted to call the man, but were unable to reach him.

* * *

A man called police from Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., and said his ex-girlfriend was following him around. He said he had his location turned on so she could see it, so police told him he needed to block her and not have contact with her. Police told the man to call back if she continues to attempt to contact or follow him.

* * *

An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police there was a female there who was panhandling inside the store. Police approached the woman and informed her she had to leave the property. She told police she had nowhere to go and requested a ride to the Community
Kitchen to wait for it to open. Police transported her to The Community Kitchen without incident.

* * *

An employee told police that around 12:20 a.m. the Hamilton Place Mall Security Ford F-150 truck was stolen from the mall parking lot. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC and a BOLO was put out.

* * *

A man told police that while he was at work at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, he was notified by another employee at 9:30 a.m. that his vehicle had been struck by a shopping cart. Police saw a dent on the front driver's side quarter panel of the vehicle. Police reviewed security footage of the incident and observed a cart hit the man's vehicle at 8:20 a.m. Walmart loss prevention specialists attempted to attain footage on who may have pushed the cart, but were unsuccessful.

* * *

Police were called in reference to a roof hatch being left open at Lifestorage, 1380 Broad St., by passerbys in the area having concerns. Police checked the roof and there were no signs of suspicious activity. Police secured the roof hatch without incident.

* * *

The store manager at Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police that a man walked inside the store, grabbed $60 worth of Bud Light beer, then walked out of the store without paying for the beer. The store manager showed police the video footage, but the video was not clear enough for police to identify the suspect.

* * *

A man was reported sleeping in a vehicle (white Ford Crown Victoria with a temporary tag) on Wilson Street. The man identified himself to police, then said that the vehicle belonged to his friend and his friend was in school. Police ran the vehicle information and it was clear, not stolen. Upon securing the vehicle, police observed shell casings in plain view and a ski mask. The Gun Team was called and an investigator recovered the shell casings and the ski mask as evidence and turned them into Property. The father of the vehicle’s owner later showed up and took possession of the vehicle. He said that it belongs to his son, and his son let his friend sleep in the vehicle because he is homeless.

* * *

A manager at the Waffle House, 4903 Brainerd Road, told police an employee took $62 from the register. Police observed video footage of the employee taking cash from the drawer. The manager said the business will handle the incident themselves.

* * *

A possible disorder was reported at an apartment on South Lyerly Street. Police attempted to make contact with the individuals at this residence. The officer made himself known as police multiple times. The officer could hear someone moving around and he heard a noise that sounded like someone slowly locking the door.

* * *

A possibly intoxicated man was reported stumbling around a baseball field and was concerning
passersby at the Wyatt YFD Center, 406 Colville St. Officers spoke with the man and observed no signs of intoxication from him. He informed officers he was just walking around the field talking to himself to de-stress. The man left the area on foot without further incident.


