Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA

436 GARCIA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHANDLER, HEATHER LYNN

2105 CLOUD SPRINGS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON

555 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATEDSSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DUCKETT, MISTI DAWN

3 HUNTER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE



ESSENPREIS, RHONDA LORNA

3641 SCARLET MAPLE COURT SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE



GORMANSON, DOMINICK RICHARD

8936 DRAKE PARKWAY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HAWTHORNE, JERRICO LAMONT

3003 E 34TH ST APT# 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON

7615 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000)



HEMPHILL, JUVON DUPREE

2165 ARNOLD ST NW APT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOWARD, STEVEN SCOTT

3400 FRARLEY ST EAST RIDGE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF METH)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR)



HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ

1020 W 37TH ST APTB103 CHATTANOOGA, 374101249

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JACINIO-PAIZ, JAUN

1705 S KELLEY ST CHATTNOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



JACKSON, AISHA JESHON

2104 KIRBY ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJONES, MAURICE LAMONT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374163103Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)KILE, RICHARD CLARK9433 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL6304 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWMONCIER, BRANNAN WESLEY3310 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)STOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESMORRISEY, TRACEY D3127 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083058Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITAKER, WENDY N729 PARKWAY RD TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR