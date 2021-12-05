Truck Damage To I-75 Bridge Causes Major Traffic Snarl South Of Chattanooga

Damage to an I-75 bridge has caused a major traffic snarl near Cartersville south of Chattanooga.

Initially all southbound lanes were closed while the damaged overpass was being removed.

Crews on Sunday opened two left lanes of I-75 southbound in Bartow County south of exit 296.

All I-75 southbound lanes were initially closed after the tractor-trailer damaged the Old Grassdale Road overpass.



A determination on traffic patterns for Sunday night was to be made after the work Sunday.

The initial detour was: Southbound traffic will take exit 296 and turn left on Cass-White Road. Traffic will then turn right on to US Highway 411 to reach I-75 at milepost 293.

Georgia Department of Transportation anticipates reopening all southbound lanes of traffic on I-75 Monday. Motorists should expect delays all weekend due to the overpass removal.