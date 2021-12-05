 Sunday, December 5, 2021 61.0°F   overcast with haze   Overcast with Haze

Breaking News


Truck Damage To I-75 Bridge Causes Major Traffic Snarl South Of Chattanooga

Sunday, December 5, 2021

Damage to an I-75 bridge has caused a major traffic snarl near Cartersville south of Chattanooga.

Initially all southbound lanes were closed while the damaged overpass was being removed.

Crews on Sunday opened two left lanes of I-75 southbound in Bartow County south of exit 296.

All I-75 southbound lanes were initially closed after the tractor-trailer damaged the Old Grassdale Road overpass. 

A determination on traffic patterns for Sunday night was to be made after the work Sunday. 

 The initial detour was: Southbound traffic will take exit 296 and turn left on Cass-White Road. Traffic will then turn right on to US Highway 411 to reach I-75 at milepost 293.

Georgia Department of Transportation anticipates reopening all southbound lanes of traffic on I-75 Monday. Motorists should expect delays all weekend due to the overpass removal.


December 5, 2021

Police Blotter: Possible Stolen Car Flees From Police; Fired Live-In Aide Won't Move Out

December 5, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 4, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Tells BP Employee He's Going To Blow Up Her And The Store; Woman Thinks Son-In-Law Is Trying To Break Into Her House


An officer was sitting in a patrol car at 801 Pine St. at the Westin Hotel when two black males exited the front entrance of the hotel. The two men then entered the valet parking garage on foot. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, GEORGE ANTHONY 727 E 11TH ST HAMILTON, 37402 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT OF IDENTITY POSSESSION ... (click for more)

An employee at the BP, 100 West 20th St., told police she was at the register when a man walked into the store and was being "mouthy" with her. She said she asked him to leave and he complied ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Possible Stolen Car Flees From Police; Fired Live-In Aide Won't Move Out

An officer was sitting in a patrol car at 801 Pine St. at the Westin Hotel when two black males exited the front entrance of the hotel. The two men then entered the valet parking garage on foot. The officer noticed a possible black 2009-2012 Chevrolet Malibu pull out of the parking garage. The officer attempted to make contact with the suspicious car and it evaded police at a high ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, GEORGE ANTHONY 727 E 11TH ST HAMILTON, 37402 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT OF IDENTITY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE FORGERY CRIMINAL SIMULATION ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 23 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Plight Of The Homeless - And Response (3)

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 4,200+ Shot In Chicago

Between the Christmas parade massacre in Wisconsin and the unfathomable school shooting by a 15-year-old in Michigan, what might be America’s greater horror continues to gnaw on Chicago like a vicious cancer. With a month remaining in the year, Cook County, Ill., has recorded over 1,000 homicides in 2021. Not just that; a whopping 81 percent of the murdered have been black and another ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols To Meet Purdue In TransPerfect Music City Bowl On Dec. 30

After seven victories and establishing one of the nation's top offenses in Josh Heupel 's debut season, Tennessee football will culminate 2021 in Nashville as the Volunteers face Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT live on ESPN. Tickets for the game are on sale now at musiccitybowl.com. "I'd ... (click for more)

Alabama Hands Chattanooga Women Its Sixth Straight Loss

One of the biggest problems for Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs so far in the first month of the basketball season has been slow starts where the opposing teams build leads that are simply too much to overcome. That wasn’t the case on Sunday afternoon at McKenzie Arena, but the results were the same as Chattanooga fell to 1-8 overall with its sixth straight defeat in an 80-64 setback ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors