Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Slashed His Tires; Man At Chatt Inn Gets Upset When He Can't Choose His Room

A man on Vista Drive told police he noticed that the tires on his vehicle were cut/damaged that morning. He said that after reviewing video footage, he saw a female arrive in a black sedan. He said he observed the woman around his vehicle and then she left in the black sedan. The video is not clear enough to identify the woman or the vehicle. The man said that he believes the woman to

be an ex-girlfriend of his and he gave her name to police. He said he would like to prosecute in this matter.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Poplar Street told police she moved into the apartment and found a pistol magazine (Taurus PT111) with 9mm rounds in it. She said she went to the office to ask about the previous owner and they did not give her any information. She turned the gun and rounds over to police as found property only. No serial number was located on the magazine and it was turned into CPD Property.

* * *

A man called police from the Taco Bell on Rossville Boulevard and said that someone stole his phone while he was asleep in his car at the Hardee's on East 23rd Street. He said he is homeless and living out of his car. He said the night his cell phone was stolen, he was asleep with his phone on his chest and the window was cracked. He said his phone has been pinging for two days at the Taco Bell on Rossville Boulevard. Police spoke with the manager at Taco Bell who said that no

one has turned in an iPhone. The manager had a black iPhone 11 with no case and a crack in the right hand corner on the screen protector. The man said that his iPhone 11 is valued at $1,000.

* * *

A vehicle was reported in front of a residence on Calhoun Avenue causing a road hazard. Police found a gray Mercury Grand Marquis bearing a fake TN tag. Upon running the VIN of the vehicle, police discovered the vehicle was not stolen and is also not registered to the address where it was parked. The vehicle appeared to have damage to the front right shock, causing the wheel to touch the frame. The reporting person said the vehicle has been in front of the house for approximately four hours. It appears the owner of the vehicle attempted to park as far off the roadway as possible, not placing the vehicle in the yard of the above address. Due to the narrow two-way road, vehicles are having to alter their travel to get around the parked vehicle. A sticker was placed on the front window of the parked vehicle notifying the owner that it needs to be removed within 48 hours, due to it causing a hazard to other drivers on the road.

* * *



While on scene for another call on North Hickory Street, police discovered a Federal S&W 10mm casing in the roadway. The casing appeared to have been in the roadway for some time and was filled with dirt. The casing was turned into CPD Property.

* * *

A woman was reported inside the Speedway gas station, 1330 East 3rd St., refusing to leave when the manager asked her to go. Police asked the woman where she lived and she replied "everywhere." She said that she did have somewhere warm to go for the night and did not need a ride.

* * *

While on patrol, police saw a vehicle leave the Chestnut Flats apartment on Chestnut Street. The vehicle was a matte gray Chrysler 300 with extremely dark tint on the windows. A similar vehicle had fled from an attempted traffic stop by the officer several days prior. Police activated his emergency equipment around 100 West 20th St. The vehicle rolled until 1912 Long St. before

stopping. As police went to approach the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed and was last seen by a citizen going towards Central Avenue. Prior to fleeing, police were able to see that the vehicle had a green and white Tennessee temporary tag that appeared to be showing an expiration date of 11/24/2021, and another officer believes the tag's first digit started with an "E."

* * *



A woman told police that her Nissan Xterra was hit in the Walmart parking lot at 501 Signal Mountain Road. She said that around 10:15 p.m. she went into Walmart. She said she came out around 11 p.m. She was approached by a man who gave her a tag number of a white Ford Explorer that he said hit her car and fled. He did not give her his name or number before he left. She said she was not sure if her car was hit or not. She was unable to find damage where she was supposedly hit. The officer told her he would do a miscellaneous report, and if she found any damage the next day, she should call back. The tag she was given was a Tennessee tag registered to a Ford Explorer. Police followed up by going to the address on Baxter Street where the Explorer was registered, and identified a man who was said to be driving the car. The man was not there, so police obtained his phone number and information.



* * *

Police responded to a rolling disorder between two vehicles on I-75 SB. Police spoke with a man driving a Ford F-150 (TN tag) in the Krystal parking lot on Shallowford Road. He said that while he was traveling southbound on I-75 a white SUV (GA tag) was attempting to merge coming off the exit. When the vehicle merged over, it struck the driver's sideview mirror of the man's truck and then sped off, remaining south on I-75. The man and his passenger said they were not able to see the driver, but did manage to note the license plate. The man did not want to file a wreck report, but only wanted documentation of the incident. Police observed white marks on the sideview mirror, and no other damage.

* * *

An employee of Ground Scape Concepts, 1332 Stuart St., told police that a TN commercial tag had been lost off of a 2019 Ford F-350 truck. He said the drivers do not pay attention and he does not know when the tag was lost. The tag was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police responded to a traffic accident in a parking lot on Riverfront Parkway between a Toyota Tundra and an Acura RDX. When police arrived, both involved drivers said that since there were no damages, they declined to make an accident report.

* * *



Police responded to an open door alarm at a residence on Karr Street. After searching the residence, there did not appear to be any signs of forced entry or anything disturbed in the residence. Police were not able to locate a responsible for the residence and the front door was left open due to a large dog being in the house.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Ace Hardware, 1816 Gunbarrel Road. A manager told police that at 10:55 p.m. a white male entered the store and placed a yellow DeWalt drill and driver set ($210) inside his backpack and then passed all points of store sales without paying for the merchandise. The man then got into a gold Chevy Trailblazer (GA tag) and fled the scene. A picture of the man was given to police. Police are working on identifying the man.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike told police someone used her Walmart debit card information online to order a tire and had it delivered to 201B Mohawk Dr., Logan, New Mexico 88426. She said this was done online. She said she has talked with Walmart and they are returning the money to her account, canceling the card and issuing a new one with a different account number. She said she will be filing a report with Logan NM Police Department and is clear that this is a miscellaneous report.

* * *

A man on Meadowbrook Lane told police that overnight someone gained access to his back yard and stole two bicycles. There were no witnesses to this incident and no apparent evidence to process.

* * *

.

A woman was reported next to the roadway at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. Police located and identified the woman. She said she was waiting on a ride and did not need assistance.

* * *

A woman on Newton Street told police that sometime during the night a bullet hole was made in the window of her house. She said it's the window to the left side of the front if facing the house. She said she doesn't know what time it happened, because she was asleep. She said the bullet did not go all the way through the glass.

* * *

An employee at the Chatt Inn told police a man came in to rent a room; however, he got upset with the staff when he could not choose the room he wanted. Se said he selected a room that was

currently under renovation. The man began to curse her out, calling her a bad name and asking her how she could treat someone who had served his country like that. The man left the scene when she contacted police. She was able to take a photo of the registration displayed on the man's vehicle. She was shown a photo of the registered owner, and she believed it was him; however, he had lost weight since the photo. She told police she would like the man trespassed if he returns.