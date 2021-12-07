 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 40.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Collegedale Adds Townhouse Zoning

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 - by Gail Perry

 The city of Collegedale is adding a new zero lot line district to the zoning ordinance. The amendment comes as a recommendation from the planning commission to adopt a zone for townhouses. Townhouses have been built in Collegedale, but adding a new zone will streamline the process of rezoning to allow townhouse development. There will still be the requirement to review and approve site plans and landscaping. Andrew Morkert, building and codes director, told the commissioners that the city has been seeing a demand for this type of moderate density housing which most cities in the area already have.

 

At the commission meeting Monday night, a memo of understanding between the Collegedale Police Department and the Regional Organized Crime Information Center was approved.

Police Chief Jack Sapp said this is an existing agreement, but is an update that will add the chief’s signature.

 

A new purchase agreement with Axon Enterprises will benefit the police department. Axon provides police taser equipment and training to use it. This year $13,000 had been budgeted for the equipment, which would have bought five or six new tasers. Chief Sapp said that all of the city’s tasers needed to be replaced and getting only five or six would have just put a Band-Aid on the problem. Axon has agreed to provide a bundle that will include 26 new tasers, training equipment and software to store data, plus instruction for using it. Purchasing the bundle was approved by the commissioners. Over the next five years the city will save $28,000 by bundling the taser equipment. The first year $13,000 will be paid and $17,100 for the following four years. The city will keep five or six old tasers to be used by the reserve officers.

 

CPA Paul Johnson, with the accounting firm of Johnson, Murphey and Wright gave the city’s 2020-2021 audit report which shows that, compared to last year, the city has decreased liabilities by a million dollars, made $1.3 million in general government activity, and $1.1 million in business activity such as the sewer and airport. "Collegedale is doing great any way you look at it," he said. The accounting staff is doing a fine job, he added.


December 7, 2021

A man on Glendon Drive told police he recently had his car fixed and was driving it out of his driveway when the brakes failed. During this time, he also realized the vehicle was on fire and

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Police Blotter: Car Just Out Of The Shop Has Brakes Fail, Catches On Fire; Woman Wants Police To Scare Her Boyfriend

A man on Glendon Drive told police he recently had his car fixed and was driving it out of his driveway when the brakes failed. During this time, he also realized the vehicle was on fire and pulled into the middle of the street. The vehicle was a silver Nissan Altima 2021 (TN tag). The vehicle did come back to the owner. He said he was fine with no injuries and denied EMS. Fire

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

The High Cost Of The Unnecessary County District Expansion

The cost of redistricting to 11 County Commission seats, and potentially 11 school board members, should have been disclosed to the public prior to approval. Now that the redistricting plan is approved, the public is learning about the real costs. The redistricting plan for Hamilton County turned out to be much more costly than the public was aware of, and, to add insult to injury,

Roy Exum: School Board Folly

My friend and classmate Todd Gardenhire is sadly off base when he lobbies for doubling the pay of the school board. I don't know which worm has gotten into him, but the fact is the school board doesn't do anything to merit over $2,000 a month, must less exist. We could do away with the school board and not skip a beat and that's the truth. Please … all the school board does is hire

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team survived a second-half swing in momentum and continued its winning ways on the road following an 85-64 rout over Lipscomb inside Allen Arena on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Chattanooga has now won its last 10 non-conference road games dating back to 2019 and improves its season mark to 7-1 following the victory. Lipscomb

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

The Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their fifth straight bowl game win on December 30th as they take on Big Ten power Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Music City Bowl is nothing new to the Big Orange as the Vols will be making their third appearance in Nashville in their last six bowl contests. The Vols under Derek Dooley lost to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27,


