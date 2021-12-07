Collegedale Adds Townhouse Zoning

The city of Collegedale is adding a new zero lot line district to the zoning ordinance. The amendment comes as a recommendation from the planning commission to adopt a zone for townhouses. Townhouses have been built in Collegedale, but adding a new zone will streamline the process of rezoning to allow townhouse development. There will still be the requirement to review and approve site plans and landscaping. Andrew Morkert, building and codes director, told the commissioners that the city has been seeing a demand for this type of moderate density housing which most cities in the area already have.

At the commission meeting Monday night, a memo of understanding between the Collegedale Police Department and the Regional Organized Crime Information Center was approved. Police Chief Jack Sapp said this is an existing agreement, but is an update that will add the chief’s signature.

A new purchase agreement with Axon Enterprises will benefit the police department. Axon provides police taser equipment and training to use it. This year $13,000 had been budgeted for the equipment, which would have bought five or six new tasers. Chief Sapp said that all of the city’s tasers needed to be replaced and getting only five or six would have just put a Band-Aid on the problem. Axon has agreed to provide a bundle that will include 26 new tasers, training equipment and software to store data, plus instruction for using it. Purchasing the bundle was approved by the commissioners. Over the next five years the city will save $28,000 by bundling the taser equipment. The first year $13,000 will be paid and $17,100 for the following four years. The city will keep five or six old tasers to be used by the reserve officers.

CPA Paul Johnson, with the accounting firm of Johnson, Murphey and Wright gave the city’s 2020-2021 audit report which shows that, compared to last year, the city has decreased liabilities by a million dollars, made $1.3 million in general government activity, and $1.1 million in business activity such as the sewer and airport. "Collegedale is doing great any way you look at it," he said. The accounting staff is doing a fine job, he added.