Kendel Robinson Captured In Murder At Gas Station Lot

The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Division, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, has taken Kendel Robinson into custody on a murder case.

Robinson was wanted in connection with the Sept. 25 homicide of Jailen Wofford. He is currently in Silverdale Detention Center and is charged with criminal homicide.





Police earlier had asked for assistance from community members with identifying and locating Robinson in the murder on the lot of a gas station at 3410 Campbell St.