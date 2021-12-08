 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 44.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Kendel Robinson Captured In Murder At Gas Station Lot

Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Kendel Robinson
Kendel Robinson
The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Division, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, has taken Kendel Robinson into custody on a murder case.
 
Robinson was wanted in connection with the Sept. 25 homicide of Jailen Wofford. He is currently in Silverdale Detention Center and is charged with criminal homicide.

Police earlier had asked for assistance from community members with identifying and locating Robinson in the murder on the lot of a gas station at 3410 Campbell St.
 
When CPD Officers arrived on scene they found Wofford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

 


Police Blotter: Woman Tries To Confess To Crime Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested For; Motel 6 Employee Says Man Broke Door With His Wheelchair

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

8 Apartments Damaged And 17 Residents Displaced After Fire At Waterford Place Apartments Tuesday Evening










A woman at Hamilton Place called dispatch and said she wanted to confess a crime to police. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was trying to confess to a crime that a man had been arrested for. Police said it appeared as if the woman might be trying to take the blame for a crime that her ex-boyfriend did so he doesn't go to jail. The officer notified the investigator

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATTERTON, SHANI ELIZABETH 3830 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37397 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FORGERY BEARD, WILLIAM 6689 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT THEFT OF PROPERTY BURGLARY BURGLARY

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Buy The Coach Out!

It has long been said the two biggest days in a football coach’s life are the day he gets hired, and the day he gets fired. Being a college coach has never been as lucrative, with the nation’s elite universities paying around $10 million a year, but getting fired has an upside too. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, “We are one more big firing away from eclipsing $100 million ... (click for more)

Horrible Shooting Night Leads To Vol Loss At Madison Square Garden

Plagued by a cold shooting performance, No. 13 Tennessee fell to Texas Tech in overtime Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, 57-52. Despite holding Texas Tech (7-1) to 19-for-61 (.311) shooting, Tennessee (6-2) shot just 19-for-71 (.268) from the field for the game, including 6-for-40 (.150) from 3-point range. ohn Fulkerson led the Vols in scoring with 10 points, also adding ... (click for more)

UTC Travels To UNC Asheville Wednesday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team concludes a three-straight game road trip with a rematch against UNC Asheville inside Kimmel Arena in As­­heville, North Carolina on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Chattanooga (7-1) enters the game coming off an 85-64 rout at Lipscomb on Sunday and sits at No. 11 in the latest Collegeinsider.com's Mid Major Top 25 ... (click for more)


