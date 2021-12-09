Iguana Tattoo Is Key Identifier In Sexual Assault Case

A woman who said she was sexually assaulted at her home said the suspect could be identified by an iguana tattoo.

In the incident in late November, law enforcement responded to a residence near Shallowford Road. A woman said she and her friend had come back to her home after going out earlier that evening and laid down to rest.

She said she was awakened by a man touching her, and said the man rubbed on her legs before putting his hand down her pants and rubbing against her private area. She said she turned away while pretending to be asleep, and that the man left the residence.

The victim told police that she observed the distinctive tattoo on his upper torso as his shirt slid up.

She said she recognized the suspect as Kristopher Troope, 41. She said she remembered seeing Troope standing in the backyard and motioning for one of them to let him inside. She said she told him to leave, and then she fell asleep.

Police obtained surveillance footage, which showed Troope walking around the residence at 3 a.m., leaving, and then returning an hour later. He then was seen leaving again a few minutes later, and then returning an hour after that.

Police said the video showed Troope walking around the residence several times “before somehow making it inside.” When shown a photo lineup, the victim identified Troope as the person who sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, Troope was taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated burglary and sexual battery.