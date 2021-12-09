County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley Formally Enters County Mayor Race

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley on Thursday morning formally announced that she is running for county mayor.

The two-term District 7 representative said she will stay on as chairman during the upcoming campaign.

Her press conference was held at the former Mary Ann Garber School in East Chattanooga that is being converted to a vocational school. She was surrounded by some 100 supporters.

She said, "I would like to start by thanking the residents of District 7 for their support and for trusting me to serve two terms as their County Commissioner. From day one, I have taken this responsibility seriously and I have served my community with Integrity, honesty and transparency. I have remained fully engaged with my constituents.

"Several weeks ago, I was surprised to hear Mayer Coppinger would not seek re-election. It has been an honor for me to serve with him for almost eight years now. I am so proud of all the great things the mayor and County Commission have achieved together.

"Some of these accomplishments include maintaining a Triple A bond rating, supporting public education, addressing critical infrastructure needs, supporting new and local businesses with a focus on job opportunities for the residents of Hamilton County.

"A perfect example of this is the vocational trade school where we are standing today. Construction is already underway and it's scheduled to open August of next year. This project is representative of how county government and partnerships work together collectively to provide opportunities for our community.

"This dedicated vocational trade school will benefit our students by offering them the ability to learn a specific trade and earn a competitive wage. Local businesses will also benefit by having a well-trained work force. I want to thank Hamilton County government, the city of Chattanooga, Chattanooga State, the Associated General Contractors, the Hamilton County Board of Education and our local Chamber of Commerce for this partnership and concerted effort. I am thrilled to be a part of this initiative by supporting it as a county commissioner.

"Also, I am committed to continuing the important tradition of maintaining a strong partnership with the city of Chattanooga. This has been so important to our region's transformation. The list of our accomplishments in county government goes on and on and you will all get the opportunity to hear me talk more about these accomplishments as well as many others over the next five months.

"Today I want to publicly announce that I will be running to be the next mayor of Hamilton County. I am so excited about the future and can't wait to share my vision for our county during the course of this campaign. Once Mayor Coppinger announced he would not seek re-election I received numerous calls, emails and texts from folks encouraging me to run to be the next Hamilton County mayor. It has been through much prayer and consideration that I made the decision to go for it. Thank you all for your encouragement and patience with me as I went through the process of making this important decision.

"I want to give a special thanks to my husband Mark for praying with me and supporting me as we ultimately made the choice to enter this race. I am 100 percent convinced this is the right decision and I'm so passionate and excited to get out into other communities and meet other supporters and earn their vote.

"I will do this by offering them a clear choice to vote for a candidate who actually has experience to serve in this position. Not only do I have business experience as a small business owner, but I also have true government experience through my service as commissioner and also serving in my second term as the chairman of the commission. It humbles me to know my fellow commissioners had confidence in my leadership abilities and unanimously chose me for this position.

"Moving forward, I will continue to highlight the many accomplishments that have been made during my time on the commission. I will also share my plans to address the most critical issues facing Hamilton County citizens today and into the future. These issues are primarily centered around education, public safety, infrastructure and economic development. Good government is imperative for the prosperity of its citizens. Hamilton County residents have experienced good government over the last eight years and they can rest assured that with me as their next mayor they will continue to enjoy the quality of life they deserve and will be presented with many new opportunities.

"Also, I would like to express that I'm committed to continuing to serve my district to the best of my ability and to lead the commissioners as chairman. I will work diligently with Mayor Coppinger during the course of his term and together we will continue to provide awesome opportunities for the citizens of Hamilton County.

"When I first ran for office in 2014, my message was simple and direct focused on what matters to people. Throughout the course of this campaign, I will stay focused on what matters - the people of Hamilton County, and I will work hard to earn your vote and to become 'the People's Choice.'

Thank you again to everyone who's expressed so much confidence in me. I will run a grassroots campaign to reach every citizen across this county. I will work tirelessly for the citizens of Hamilton County and, as I have always done, stay focused on you the people."

Ms. Smedley said she recently sold her Sabrena Realty Associates, but she will retain her realtor's license. Her husband, Mark Smedley, is also a realtor.