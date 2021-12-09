 Thursday, December 9, 2021 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

County Board Says No To State; Smith Says State Guilty Of Extortion

The County School Board voted 6-2 on Thursday against a plan by the state to bring a pilot program to Orchard Knob Middle School, saying that school already has another intervention program going on and is enjoying a successful turnaround.

Interim Supt. Dr. Nakia Towns said school officials repeatedly urged the state Department of Education to focus instead on Howard School. However, she said the state insisted on implementing the new program at Orchard Knob Middle. Board members said the state would be "taking the credit" when Orchard Knob Middle likely goes off the Priority School list next fall, though the bulk of the improvement work has already taken place. 

School Board Attorney Scott Bennett said the state "needed to find another school" to implement the new program and latched onto Orchard Knob Middle.

Dr. Towns said the state said it was going ahead with the Orchard Knob Middle program, but finally agreed to provide $750,000 for Howard improvements.

The school board vote may have imperiled the $750,000 for Howard, school officials said.

Board member Joe Smith said of the linking of the Howard money with proceeding with the Orchard Knob Middle program, "That's extortion. That's mean. That's wrong. That really makes me angry."

Board Chairman Tucker McClendon indicated he agreed with the extortion statement, saying he was weary with dealing with the state.

Karitsa Mosley Jones said, "I'm tired of the state using our students at Orchard Knob as guinea pigs."

Jenny Hill and Marco Perez were the only board members to vote approval for the state's Orchard Knob Middle program. Ms. Hill said, "I will vote yes to get the money. I will sell us out to get the money." Mr. Perez said, "I will sell my soul for the students of Howard."

Voting against were Mr. McClendon, Ms. Jones, Mr. Smith, Rhonda Thurman, James Walker and Joe Wingate.

Dr. Towns said the state could punish Hamilton County Schools for the action "by taking an unlimited amount out of our budget."


Council Sends 3 Names To Governor For Supreme Court Vacancy

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, 177 New Cases And 1,006 Active Cases

Georgia Has 43 More COVID Deaths And 931 New Cases


UTC Student Sex Workers, Morality, And The Echo

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's tuition is so high that students are turning to sex work in order to make ends meet. At least, this is the message conveyed in the UTC newspaper. A recent article titled, "The Secret Life of the College Sex Worker" written by a staff writer at the UTC Echo explains how some students are becoming sugar babies, amateur porn actors, and

Roy Exum: Need A Good Cry?

There was a crowd on my little porch yesterday when one of the guys who drop in to check on me happened to say, "Men don't cry." I laughed and told the boys, "Wanna bet?" So, I gathered them around the computer and explained every Saturday I write the Funnies on Chattanoogan.com. Every week I will include five or six videos and I told them I wanted to experiment for a moment. I

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have

UTC Women Fall To 1-9 With Loss At Eastern Kentucky

The Chattanooga women's basketball team fell 60-55 in a hotly contested battle at Eastern Kentucky Thursday morning in non-conference action. The Mocs fall to 1-9 overall and EKU improves to 3-4 on the year. Chattanooga got off to a quick start with an 11-0 run over the first five minutes of the game fueled by six points from Brooke Hampel and three steals by Dena Jarrells.


