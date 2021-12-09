 Friday, December 10, 2021 51.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

County School Board Approves 18-Member Panel To Look Into The Content Of School Library Books

Thursday, December 9, 2021

At the close of a nearly four-hour meeting, the county school board on Thursday night voted 6-2 to set up an 18-member committee to study the policy on books in school libraries and the content of some of the books.

Several board members had wanted to delay, saying the panel should take time to draw up exactly what it wanted from the special committee that was recommended by Chairman Tucker McClendon.

Board member Jenny Hill said she had come up with some potential guidelines, including requiring the committee members to undergo training in the law related to regulation of reading material and adding three school librarians and attorney Scott Bennett to the group.

There was a 4-4 vote on approving those guidelines, so the motion failed.

Board member Rhonda Thurman, who earlier brought up the issue after she said she found "vile content" in a number of books in school libraries, said parents she had shown some of the books "were astounded."

She said it should be made transparent to parents and others what kinds of books are being allowed in the libraries. She stated, "This is about informing parents, then parents can make the choice for themselves."

Mr. McClendon said, "This is not anything about banning books or removing books. It's just about having a conversation, to look at our policies and make them better and to deal with some concerns."

Mr. Wingate and Mr. Smith said they were concerned about "inconsistencies from school to school" on book policy.

Marco Perez had asked that the measure be delayed, saying, "I don't want this to be the focus during the first 100 days for the new superintendent."

It was unclear who would chair the panel. There was discussion of it being the superintendent or his designee.

Ms. Hill said it had been brought up that Ms. Thurman might be over the panel. She said she thought Ms. Thurman had too strong a view on the issue to effectively lead it.  

Each board member is to name two members to the committee.

Meetings will be open to the public and will be livestreamed.


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOLES, BRANDON LEE 117 B LUTTRELL DR SODDYDAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF HERION ... (click for more)

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley on Thursday morning formally announced that she is running for county mayor. The two-term District 7 representative said she will stay on as chairman ... (click for more)

A student at Central High School was arrested on Thursday for bringing a gun on school property. The Sheriff's Office said the student was arrested at 12:30 p.m. by a School Resource Officer. ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOLES, BRANDON LEE 117 B LUTTRELL DR SODDYDAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF HERION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BONDS, DAVID 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley on Thursday morning formally announced that she is running for county mayor. The two-term District 7 representative said she will stay on as chairman during the upcoming campaign. Her press conference was held at the former Mary Ann Garber School in East Chattanooga that is being converted to a vocational school. She was surrounded ... (click for more)

UTC Student Sex Workers, Morality, And The Echo

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's tuition is so high that students are turning to sex work in order to make ends meet. At least, this is the message conveyed in the UTC newspaper. A recent article titled, “The Secret Life of the College Sex Worker” written by a staff writer at the UTC Echo explains how some students are becoming sugar babies, amateur porn actors, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Story Of ‘Cog’

In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda’s Japanese motto “Yume No Chikara” (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history. The ad’s working ... (click for more)

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have ... (click for more)

UTC Women Fall To 1-9 With Loss At Eastern Kentucky

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 60-55 in a hotly contested battle at Eastern Kentucky Thursday morning in non-conference action. The Mocs fall to 1-9 overall and EKU improves to 3-4 on the year. Chattanooga got off to a quick start with an 11-0 run over the first five minutes of the game fueled by six points from Brooke Hampel and three steals by Dena Jarrells. ... (click for more)


