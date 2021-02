Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 25-31:

HARRIS RICHARD ALLEN W/M 43 RETURNED FROM DOCTOR

MARSH DEONTE DONRIAL B/M 28 OFFICER BROOME THEFT BY DECEPTION, CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A FELONY

MILLER GRACE ALEXANDRA W/F 22 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

LEAMON TRISTAN TANNER W/M 21 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR (FELONY)

SNYDER DAKOTA ALLEN W/M 27 OFFICER TERRY LPD DUI – DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 - HEROIN

MITCHELL TONI MARIE W/F 35 OFFICER JONES DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – MISD, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

PENDERGRASS CALEB BLANE W/M 26 OFFICER DOYLE DUI – DRUGS, NO INSURANCE

GREEN CHAZ DEVAIN W/M 22 OFFICER CAMP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

GREEN JEFFERY DAVID W/M 31 OFFICER YOUNG DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

RHODES SCOTT ALLAN W/M 43 OFFICER YOUNG HOLD FOR COURT

ROSS JOHN AMBERS III W/M 34 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

DENSON CYNTHIA AMANDA W/F 42 OFFICER WINKLER LPD HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

FARMER CHERITY HOPE W/F 23 OFFICER WINKLER LPD BATTERY, THEFT BY TAKING – MISD.

MITCHELL SHIRLEY LEE W/F 30 OFFICER CLARK PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

THOMPSON CHRISTINE LOUISE W/F 52 OFFICER BROOME PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE, GIVING FALSE INFO., PUBLIC INDECENCY - MISD

TEETERS BRUCE BERNARD W/M 54 OFFICER JONES OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD, GIVING FALSE INFO, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

EVETT STEVEN ANTHONY W/M 18 OFFICER THOMASON GIVING FALSE INFO, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF TAG

WADE BENNY LEE W/M 53 OFFICER YOUNG SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

SKILES GARY WAYNE W/M 35 OFFICER GILLELAND FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BEDNARCIK RICHARD KEITH W/M 66 LPD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

FRIETAG RICHARD WILLIAM W/M 39 BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

MELTON CHRISTOPHER JAMES W/M 30 BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

HUEY TARA NICOLE W/F 36 OFFICER SIMPSON THEFT BY TAKING WARRANT

WALKER ROBERT DOUGLAS W/M 37 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

TOMLINSON ADAM WAYNE W/M 42 OFFICER WALKER THEFT BY TAKING WARRANT, THEFT BY TAKING M/V WARRANT

BROWN TERRANCE LEANN W/F 41 LPD POSS.

OF METHAMPHETAMINE

COLE TYLER STEPHEN W/M 22 OFFICER AGREDANO DUI – DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SHORT ISAIAH LEBRON B/M 28 OFFICER TERRY LPD SODOMY – AGGRAVATED SODOMY

DOZIER – COBB DAVID JAVON B/M 20 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATIN – FELONY

DUPREE CHARLES WILBUR B/M 41 OFFICER MILLER BENCH WARRANT

HARSTAD LISA BRITTANY W/F 19 OFFICER DOYLE DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

KNIGHT CHRISTOPHER CORT W/M 32 OFFICER DOYLE SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

JONES ETHAN DAULTON W/M 27 OFFICER BALLARD GSP DUI – ALCOHOL, SPEEDING

COTTON JULIA LEDBETTER W/F 42 OFFICER RAMEY LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

DARNELL JAMES EDWARDS W/M 36 OFFICER CARTER RPD DUI – ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WELLS LORIE ELIZABETH W/F 32 OFFICER DOYLE DUI – ALCOHOL, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

LEE RACHAEL SHABHON W/F 40 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

ELLER MICHAEL DAVID W/M 31 OFFICER CAMP THEFT BY TAKING - MISD

BROWN KATRINA SHAREE B/F 45 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, DUI – MULTIPLE SUBSTANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

PATEL SHITALKUMAR P. W/M 43 OFFICER DOYLE DUI – ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER

KARM MARLENA JOHANNA W/F 30 OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DUI – DRUGS

SMITH TORREN LARON B/M 35 OFFICER DOYLE GIVING FALSE INFO, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

SONGER LEBRON ODELL W/M 25 OFFICER BREWER FALSE IMPRISONMENT, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FELONY/BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE

HOWARD JAMES MAREDITH W/M 71 OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY – FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, SIMPLE BATTERY

WALKER MELISSA JILL W/F 54 OFFICER WILLIAMSON LPD CRIMINAL TRESPASS - MISD

BENNETT LARRY CHARLES JR B/M 33 OFFICER RAMEY LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

CLINGAN CHRISTIAN LEA-NICOLE W/F 22 OFFICER THOMASON AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS – FELONY (11 COUNTS), LOITERING & PROWLING, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD

CLINGAN ROBERT EDWARD W/M 50 OFFICER THOMASON AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS – FELONY (11 COUNTS), LOITERING & PROWLING, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD

SMITH CODY DEWAYNE W/M 30 OFFICER THOMASON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

SMITH KEVIN WAYNE W/M 42 OFFICER THOMASON AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS – FELONY (11 COUNTS), LOITERING & PROWLING, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

LONG DAVID BRIAN W/M 37 OFFICER THOMASON AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS – FELONY (11 COUNTS ), LOITERING & PROWLING, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD

DEMPSEY SHANE LAMAR W/M 37 OFFICER THOMASON AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS – FELONY (11 COUNTS), LOITERING & PROWLING, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

LUSK RICHARD CARTER W/M 48 OFFICER THOMASON AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS – FELONY (11 COUNTS), LOITERING & PROWLING, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD

FRYE MICHAEL SHANE W/M 46 OFFICER THOMASON AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS – FELONY (11 COUNTS), LOITERING & PROWLING, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD