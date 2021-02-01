 Monday, February 1, 2021 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

Monday, February 1, 2021

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure shows Ms. White’s campaign received nearly $464,000 in contributions by Jan. 15. As of today, the campaign has exceeded $502,000 in total contributions from 690 donors.

“I’m in awe of the generosity, support and encouragement I’ve received from every zip code and every walk of life in our city,” said the former president of the River City Company.

“Each dollar gifted to this campaign is deeply appreciated and a testament to the power of working together to create a better Chattanooga for every citizen. This is a significant milestone as we set our sights on the remainder of our campaign and, ultimately, a brighter future for all of Chattanooga.”

Her campaign said, "Financial contributions made to the campaign range from $6 to the maximum allowed contribution of $1,600. As of today, one-third of all donations are $100 or less and represent every zip code in the city of Chattanooga. Majority of donors are small business owners, retirees and homemakers. Fundraising is managed by treasurer Mary Kilbride and a finance committee comprised of civic and business leaders led by Mitch Patel and Alexis Bogo."

Mr. Patel, co-chair of the finance committee, said, “I am encouraged by the strength and diversity reflected in our first filing. This clearly represents Kim’s widespread support across income levels and neighborhoods. I appreciate the members of our finance committee who have remained dedicated to propelling Kim forward and the many contributors who have supported her vision for our city.”


February 1, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

February 1, 2021

7 People Arrested In Cockfighting Investigation

February 1, 2021

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested seven people Sunday evening after they responded to a complaint of cockfighting at 473 Hurtt Road in Chickamauga, according to Walker County Sheriff ... (click for more)

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

7 People Arrested In Cockfighting Investigation

Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested seven people Sunday evening after they responded to a complaint of cockfighting at 473 Hurtt Road in Chickamauga, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. Upon arrival, deputies saw the suspects gathered in an open faced shed. Inside the shed was a cage with two roosters fighting. When deputies announced themselves, the suspects ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

So here we are, standing in my barren garden, as the month of February arrives. The only promise in the wind is snow, but I know what is yet to come. In just 28 days March will arrive and, with it, the first flowers of hope, the little crocus will emerge and bloom. Then the jonquils. I was a big fan of the great optimist, Rev. Robert Schuller, who taught us: “Never cut a tree down ... (click for more)

Sports

Tamari Key Leads Lady Vols Past Florida, 79-65

Sophomore Tamari Key turned in a triple-double to lead No. 20/22 Tennessee to a 79-65 win over Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday. Key totaled 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, setting career highs in both points and blocks. It marks just the fourth triple-double in Lady Vol history, and the first since Jordan Reynolds notched one against UNCW on Dec. 29, 2016. ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Wins In Five Over UNCG

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before fighting off a furious comeback effort to clinch a 3-2 (25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12) victory over UNCG in Southern Conference action inside Maclellan Gymnasium Sunday evening. Chattanooga begins the season with three-straight victories for just the fifth time in program history, and third time ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors