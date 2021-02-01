Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure shows Ms. White’s campaign received nearly $464,000 in contributions by Jan. 15. As of today, the campaign has exceeded $502,000 in total contributions from 690 donors.





“I’m in awe of the generosity, support and encouragement I’ve received from every zip code and every walk of life in our city,” said the former president of the River City Company.

“Each dollar gifted to this campaign is deeply appreciated and a testament to the power of working together to create a better Chattanooga for every citizen. This is a significant milestone as we set our sights on the remainder of our campaign and, ultimately, a brighter future for all of Chattanooga.”

Her campaign said, "Financial contributions made to the campaign range from $6 to the maximum allowed contribution of $1,600. As of today, one-third of all donations are $100 or less and represent every zip code in the city of Chattanooga. Majority of donors are small business owners, retirees and homemakers. Fundraising is managed by treasurer Mary Kilbride and a finance committee comprised of civic and business leaders led by Mitch Patel and Alexis Bogo."





Mr. Patel, co-chair of the finance committee, said, “I am encouraged by the strength and diversity reflected in our first filing. This clearly represents Kim’s widespread support across income levels and neighborhoods. I appreciate the members of our finance committee who have remained dedicated to propelling Kim forward and the many contributors who have supported her vision for our city.”

