Hamilton County Has 7 New COVID Deaths, 114 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,326 New Cases, 103 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 95 patients hospitalized and 28 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,100.



There were seven more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Sunday, bringing the total to 369.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 35,979, which is 94 percent, and there are 1,752 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 729,187 on Monday with 1,326 new cases. There have been 103 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 9,753, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,562 people hospitalized from the virus, four fewer than Sunday.



Testing numbers are above 6.336 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 685,162, 94 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,836 cases, up 5; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 11,602 cases, up 22; 115 deaths, up 4



Grundy County: 1,480 cases, up 2; 24 deaths



Marion County: 2,408 cases, up 2; 36 deaths



Meigs County: remains at 1,224 cases; 18 deaths



Polk County: 1,565 cases, up 2; 19 deaths



Rhea County: 4,002 cases, up 9; 64 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 1,462 cases, up 1; 22 deaths



Knox 41,544 cases, up 106; 498 deaths, up 4



Davidson 75,072 cases, up 147; 742 deaths, up 11



Shelby 81,138 cases, up 184; 1,271 deaths, up 9