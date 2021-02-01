Hamilton County Has 7 New COVID Deaths, 114 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,326 New Cases, 103 More COVID Deaths

 Monday, February 1, 2021 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 95 patients hospitalized and 28 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,100.

There were seven more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Sunday, bringing the total to 369. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 35,979, which is 94 percent, and there are 1,752 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 729,187 on Monday with 1,326 new cases. There have been 103 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 9,753, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,562 people hospitalized from the virus, four fewer than Sunday.

Testing numbers are above 6.336 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 685,162, 94 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,836 cases, up 5; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  11,602 cases, up 22; 115 deaths, up 4

Grundy County: 1,480 cases, up 2; 24 deaths

Marion County: 2,408 cases, up 2; 36 deaths

Meigs County: remains at 1,224 cases; 18 deaths

Polk County: 1,565 cases, up 2; 19 deaths

Rhea County: 4,002 cases, up 9; 64 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 1,462 cases, up 1; 22 deaths

Knox 41,544 cases, up 106; 498 deaths, up 4

Davidson 75,072 cases, up 147; 742 deaths, up 11

Shelby 81,138 cases, up 184; 1,271 deaths, up 9



February 1, 2021

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure shows Ms. White’s campaign received nearly $464,000 in contributions by Jan. 15. As of today, the campaign has exceeded $502,000 in total contributions from 690 donors. “I’m ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Department Investigating Check Cashing Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who cashed a fake check for more than $850 at a local business and then tried to do it again for another $700. The woman was recorded by store surveillance. The incident happened in late October at the Carniceria Nachos store at 900 Underwood Street. On Oct. 30, the woman gave the clerk a check ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

So here we are, standing in my barren garden, as the month of February arrives. The only promise in the wind is snow, but I know what is yet to come. In just 28 days March will arrive and, with it, the first flowers of hope, the little crocus will emerge and bloom. Then the jonquils. I was a big fan of the great optimist, Rev. Robert Schuller, who taught us: “Never cut a tree down ... (click for more)

Sports

Tamari Key Leads Lady Vols Past Florida, 79-65

Sophomore Tamari Key turned in a triple-double to lead No. 20/22 Tennessee to a 79-65 win over Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday. Key totaled 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, setting career highs in both points and blocks. It marks just the fourth triple-double in Lady Vol history, and the first since Jordan Reynolds notched one against UNCW on Dec. 29, 2016. ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Wins In Five Over UNCG

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before fighting off a furious comeback effort to clinch a 3-2 (25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12) victory over UNCG in Southern Conference action inside Maclellan Gymnasium Sunday evening. Chattanooga begins the season with three-straight victories for just the fifth time in program history, and third time ... (click for more)


