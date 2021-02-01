 Monday, February 1, 2021 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Collegedale Creates Board Of Building Construction Appeals

Monday, February 1, 2021 - by Gail Perry

A Board of Building Construction Appeals has been created in the city of Collegedale. This will provide an appeal process if there is a question of interpretation of the city’s building codes. This board is in relation to construction principles, not design principles, said City Manager Ted Rogers. It is also different than decisions made by the Board of Zoning Appeals, which makes judgments regarding the zoning ordinance, said City Attorney Sam Elliott.

 

The city has previously adopted the International Building Codes and International Residential Codes which provides for public safety.

Building Codes and Safety Director Andrew Morkert makes these interpretations. The board will be the one to make decisions if the director does not approve a manner of construction or of materials, if there is a claim that a provision in the code does not apply, if an equally good or more desirable method could be used or if there is a claim that the code has been wrongly interpreted.

 

The commissioners questioned the make up of the board members since they will be chosen from the current planning commissioners. The three members will consist of an engineer licensed by the state of Tennessee, a member at large from the building industry, and one member at large from the public. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson, and Commissioners Ethan White and Phil Garver would have preferred the members being from outside the planning commission to ensure that independent decisions are made. City Manager Rogers said this board in expected to meet only occasionally and it would be hard to get members “up to speed,” in order to make decisions if they were not already informed about what is going on in the city. A public hearing and second vote will be held on this ordinance at the Feb. 15 meeting.

 

The vice mayor is making plans for the upcoming budget to fund the creation of more greenways in Collegedale. He said that 18 greenway projects have been identified - some small and some large and more expensive. Two of these, Tallant Road and Tallant Park Boardwalk, are on the list and are both relatively expensive, he said. He will be asking the commissioners to consider designating $400,000 in the 2021-2022 budget for building greenways. He said if the money is approved by the commission, several projects can be done that will have an impact on the community. He said that he also plans to work with David Barto, executive director of the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation, to seek donors to help with the new projects.

 

The commission passed an ordinance on the first reading to recite The Pledge of Allegiance to the order of business at regular commission meetings.


February 1, 2021

Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

February 1, 2021

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

February 1, 2021

Collegedale Creates Board Of Building Construction Appeals


Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021. The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total, 70 percent of ... (click for more)

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure ... (click for more)

A Board of Building Construction Appeals has been created in the city of Collegedale. This will provide an appeal process if there is a question of interpretation of the city’s building codes. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021. The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total, 70 percent of donors are from Chattanooga. Mr. Kelly said, "Many of our neighbors have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and instead of spending all of our time soliciting donations, we have been ... (click for more)

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure shows Ms. White’s campaign received nearly $464,000 in contributions by Jan. 15. As of today, the campaign has exceeded $502,000 in total contributions from 690 donors. “I’m ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

So here we are, standing in my barren garden, as the month of February arrives. The only promise in the wind is snow, but I know what is yet to come. In just 28 days March will arrive and, with it, the first flowers of hope, the little crocus will emerge and bloom. Then the jonquils. I was a big fan of the great optimist, Rev. Robert Schuller, who taught us: “Never cut a tree down ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC To Allow Limited Fans At McKenzie Arena

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletics department announced the return of fans to home events in McKenzie Arena in a limited capacity for the month of February. UTC also announced that due to the winterization of Finley Stadium and the impact that would have on the fan experience, there will not be fans at football games for the first two home contests in February. ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Improves To 2-0 In SoCon Play

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program needed all five sets for the second-straight night to help defeat UNCG 3-2 (21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19, 15-8) in Southern Conference action inside Maclellan Gymnasium on Monday evening. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in league play in the 2020-21 season. UNCG drops to 0-2, 0-2 SoCon after the loss. It marks ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors