Chattanooga Firefighters Association Endorses Thomas Lee For City Council District 2

The Chattanooga Firefighters Association announced its endorsement of Thomas Lee for Chattanooga City Council District 2.

Mr. Lee said, “I am proud to announce the endorsement of my candidacy by the Chattanooga Firefighters Association. The Chattanooga Fire Fighters do a terrific job of protecting our communities.  It is important the city continues to fund the fire department at a level to ensure the retention and recruitment of quality fire fighters and the provision of necessary equipment to keep our fire fighters properly equipped.”

The Lee campaign said, "Among the top concerns of District 2 residents is public safety and Thomas Lee is committed to ensuring that public safety throughout Chattanooga is always a top priority.
Thomas believes that when a call for help happens, it should be met with swift action and well-equipped, well-trained emergency personnel."
 
Mr. Lee said, “If elected, I will work to make sure we are properly funding not only our Fire Department, but all of our Public Safety personnel including our Police Department.”

Police Blotter: Overnight Guest Helps Himself To Necklace, Rings, Cuff Links, Credit Card; Vehicle Missing After Keys Left In Car With Window Open

A resident on E. Brainerd Road called police and said that he allowed a man to stay at his apartment for a few nights. In the process, he said the man had stolen his Kenneth Cole necklace, two rings and a few pairs of cuff links. Also, he said the man charged $159 to his Wells Fargo credit card. He said he had notified Wells Fargo and they froze the credit card. He provided police ... (click for more)

Dumpster Fire Damages Metal Trusses In Parking Garage On Cherokee Boulevard

A dumpster fire in a parking garage at 125 Cherokee Boulevard damaged some metal trusses early Wednesday at 2:47 a.m. Chattanooga Fire Department Special Operations has been on the scene and has contacted City Engineering to check on the integrity of the structure. The parking garage is closed for the time being. (click for more)

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never, Ever, Ever Quit

A “window of opportunity” suddenly opened for me last week and as I hurried to get a letter in that day’s mail, I was able to share one of the first poems I was “forced” to memorize as a child. Because my parents were so cruel and mean, I memorized several poems and isn’t it odd that I still carry several in my heart? I wish all parents were as mean and cruel as mine; when I was ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Falls To Walters State

Cleveland State volleyball hosted region foe Walters State at home on Tuesday evening and fell to the red hot Lady Senators 3-1. Despite the defeat, head coach Alizabeth Atnip was pleased with her team in the match. “I am happy with the effort by the whole team tonight,” Atnip said. “The first set was neck-and-neck the whole way. The second set we let them get a large ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Mocs Prepare For 1st February Football Contest

College football fans are getting a real bonus this winter and spring, thanks to COVID-19. The teams and conferences that cancelled their fall schedule last year will be playing a series of games beginning in less than two weeks. The Chattanooga Mocs open their COVID season on Feb. 20 against VMI at high noon, in front of no fans at all. Due to the winterization of Finley Stadium, ... (click for more)


