Chattanooga Firefighters Association Endorses Thomas Lee For City Council District 2

The Chattanooga Firefighters Association announced its endorsement of Thomas Lee for Chattanooga City Council District 2.





Mr. Lee said, “I am proud to announce the endorsement of my candidacy by the Chattanooga Firefighters Association. The Chattanooga Fire Fighters do a terrific job of protecting our communities. It is important the city continues to fund the fire department at a level to ensure the retention and recruitment of quality fire fighters and the provision of necessary equipment to keep our fire fighters properly equipped.”





Thomas believes that when a call for help happens, it should be met with swift action and well-equipped, well-trained emergency personnel." The Lee campaign said, "Among the top concerns of District 2 residents is public safety and Thomas Lee is committed to ensuring that public safety throughout Chattanooga is always a top priority.Thomas believes that when a call for help happens, it should be met with swift action and well-equipped, well-trained emergency personnel."

Mr. Lee said, “If elected, I will work to make sure we are properly funding not only our Fire Department, but all of our Public Safety personnel including our Police Department.”