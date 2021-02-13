Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Causes $10,000 In Damage At Insulation Place; Ex-Boyfriend Takes His Clothes Off And Takes Off

Police responded to 31W Insulation, 3211 N Orchard Knob Ave. The manager of the business said that when he arrived that morning at work he learned that someone had stolen 10 catalytic converter out of his trucks that were parked in the parking lot. After reviewing the surveillance video, he learned that the incident happened this past Sunday in the early morning. At approximately 5:45 a.m. the surveillance camera system showed a man arriving in a small, light-colored Kia Soul-type vehicle. The man then parked down on N. Orchard Knob, away from the business, and walked towards the parking lot. The man was described as possibly 5'7" with a slim build, wearing a light colored sweater and dark pants. He was then seen going through all the trucks parked and stealing 10 catalytic converters. He had a chain saw and in the process of stealing the catalytic converters, he vandalized the vehicles, costing the 31W Insulation business a loss of approximately $10,000. The video surveillance system shows that the man spent about 30 minutes in the parking lot of 31W Insulation and left the scene in the same vehicle, heading south on North Orchard Knob. The manager said that this is the second time in two weeks that his business got hit by the same type of theft.

* * *

The owner of Workman and Wilson Towing, 500 Workman Road, called police and said that morning he noticed that 10 catalytic converters and four radiators had been stolen from various vehicles in his open lot. He had no suspect information.



* * *

An employee of AT&T, 7339 Lee Hwy., told police that when he came into work that morning he started up two vehicles and they were very loud. When he went to check on why they were so loud, he noticed that both vehicles had the catalytic converters cut and stolen.



* * *

A woman called police near Station Street/Rossville Avenues. The woman said she was talking to her mother on the phone around 10:30 a.m. when she opened her car door to see a bullet projectile on the ground near her feet. Police took possession of the bullet projectile and turned it in to CPD property division.



* * *



A man on S. Willow Street told officers that someone stole the sticker to his vehicle tag. The man said that he came outside to go somewhere and noticed that his tag looked "off" and as he got up close to it, he noticed the sticker to his tag was not on the tag anymore. The man had no suspect information.



* * *



A man on Mountain Creek Road told police that sometime during the night his Tennessee license plate was stolen from his vehicle. The plate was listed into NCIC.



* * *



Police responded to a woman who called them from E. 35th Street. She said a truck was following her and possibly tried to hit her. She said she knew the driver, but did not want to press any charges. The woman called for a ride to pick her up and take her home safely.



* * *



An employee of Chambliss Center for Children, 315 Gillespie Road, told police that someone had damaged the sign and fence in front of the business center. He said that it had to have happened sometime over the weekend, but was not exactly sure when. Police observed damage to the fence, concrete wall and sign for the center. It appeared as if a vehicle had driven through the fence and hit the sign and wall.



* * *



A man told police he found a brown wallet on the ground at Hamilton Place Mall, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. Police took the wallet to property. Police did not contact the owner identified in the wallet because there was no phone number available.



* * *



Police were called to help resolve a dispute on Wilcox Boulevard between two men. The first man owed the second man $1,868. The first man paid $600 and agreed to pay the remaining $1,268 to the second man over the next three months. Both men were in agreement.



* * *



A woman living on Victory Street told police that she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument and she wanted him to leave. The boyfriend refused to leave when she asked, however when officers asked him to leave he got most of his belongings and left. He did not live at the residence.



* * *



A disorder was reported at an apartment on Hollyberry Lane. A woman told police she was concerned because her mother's ex-boyfriend was knocking on the door, however they did not want to speak to officers. Police confronted the ex-boyfriend, who declined to give any personal information and was very uncooperative. The man began to take his clothes off and fled the area on foot, running towards Manor Road. Police searched the area, but did not locate the man.



* * *



While patrolling McCallie Avenue, officers saw a suspicious person at the picnic area by Frost Stadium. This area normally does not have any people here and it is private property. Officers told the man to leave the area and that he should not return. The man agreed and left the area.



* * *



Police made contact with a man on Gunbarrel Road who said he had recently been released from Silverdale Jail and requested assistance contacting his father to pick him up. Police attempted to make contact with the man's father by phone. The father did not answer, so police left a voicemail stating the man's request.



* * *



A man on Chestnut Street told officers that he had his locked vehicle broken into and a cell phone (black iPhone 10) stolen. The vehicle was entered by someone using the blunt end of a saw, which was left at the scene, to bust the front windshield over the steering wheel.



* * *



A man on Sleepy Hollow Road told police that his unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and an item was taken. The pilfered item was a tan Glock 42 pistol chambered in .380acp. The man provided the serial number of the gun. No damage was done to the vehicle, and no suspect information is known.



* * *



An employee at Enterprise, 5912 Lee Hwy., called police and said that a firearm was left in a returned vehicle. He said the firearm was located in the center console of the vehicle, wrapped in clothing. The firearm was run in NCIC and nothing was located. The last person to rent the vehicle was described and his name was given to police. The firearm was turned into property.



* * *



The owner of The Grande Salon, 6343 E Brainerd Road, told police she found two abandoned bags on the back of her property and she wanted police to check them out. Police looked through the bags, which appeared to belong to a homeless person. The owner said she was going to put the belongings in a white trash bag and leave them out for the owner to take if they came back, but that she would dispose of them the next day if they were not removed. Police told her it was her property and she could do what she wished.



* * *



A woman called police to report a road rage incident. She said she was driving south on I-75 when suddenly an all black 4-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up beside her vehicle "flipping her off" and throwing water on her car from a water bottle. She said the vehicle occupants then threw a full water bottle at her vehicle. She said she slowed down to get away from the vehicle and also managed to get the tag number, which she believed was an Arkansas tag. Police were unable to get any return on it.



* * *



A man told police that someone stole a blue Miller welder worth $3,500 from a job site at 5062 Hunter Road. The man said the welder was locked up and someone cut the lock off a box to take it. The man said he works for Galloway Chemicals and the tool belongs to them.

