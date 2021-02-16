Police Blotter: Man Tosses Yoohoo Bottle During Road Rage Incident; It Was Her Son Who Was Banging On Mama's Door Late At Night

A man on Lynnland Terrace called police and said a black male knocked on his doors and asked to review his camera footage because an unknown person stole his trailer from the lot adjacent to him. When the caller declined to let the man inside, he said the man became irate and said he would return with police. Police told the caller they had not received any other calls and the caller was instructed to call police if the man returned.



* * *



A woman told police she was traveling from Gunbarrel Road to East Brainerd Road when she was cut off by a black Chevrolet Cavalier.

She said she honked at the vehicle to gain the driver's attention and the vehicle then proceeded to stop directly in front of her, in traffic, for approximately 30 seconds. She said she moved in the lane to the left of the vehicle and the driver threw a Yoohoo glass bottle, which struck the right side of her vehicle. She said there didn't appear to be any damage to her vehicle. Police checked the registered address of the suspect vehicle, but were unable to locate the vehicle or driver.* * *An employee of Metro by T-Mobile, 1605 E 23rd St., told police that while tending to a customer she had one of her personal phones on the counter next to her, playing music. She said she was selling a customer an iPhone and she walked away from the counter to retrieve accessories for the phone. She said she noticed hours later that the music was not playing and that her phone (LG Stylo 4) had been stolen. She said she believes it was taken by the customer while she was retrieving the items she sold to him, who she described as a younger black male. She said she reached out to her management who will have the business' loss prevention team email police video of the incident. The LG Stylo 4 was valued at $200.* * *Police responded to a theft at Parkridge Hospital, 2333 McCallie Ave., where a man said he had agreed to give an older black man a ride to a destination nearby. Once they arrived at their destination, the older man grabbed $200 in cash out from under the man's right thigh. The older man then exited the car and ran away. He said the older man went by the name "Robert" and was wearing a multi-colored toboggan, green or grey coat and blue jeans. He said he was clean shaven with no distinguishing marks on his face. The man said he then returned to the Parkridge parking lot where he first met the older man and proceeded to buy a pen stylus light combo before notifying hospital security of the incident. No injuries were reported, and the man said he did not feel threatened at any time by the suspect The theft was swift and sudden according to the man.* * *A caller reported a disorder at a residence on E. 14th Street. Police spoke with a woman who said she was in a verbal argument with her husband. She said the argument was verbal only and would not elaborate on the details of the argument. She was highly intoxicated and said she wanted her husband to leave the residence. The husband agreed to leave voluntarily. Police observed no injuries to the woman and she said the argument was never physical. The husband said the same as his wife. He said she had been drinking at a party earlier in the evening and was highly intoxicated and began arguing with him. He said the argument was verbal only and it never became physical. Police did not observe any indication of anything physical occurring between the couple.* * *A woman on Taccoa Avenue called police and said she was having an issue with her neighbor. She said the neighbor has been pulling into her yard when driving into his address. She said she put bricks to mark her property line against his property line. She said he was upset about the bricks in the yard and threw them further into her front yard. She wanted police to tell him not come on her property and to quit driving through her yard. Police spoke with the neighbor, who attempted to show officers the property lines on a website. Police informed him that he would need to have a survey done to settle the dispute. The neighbor said he would not come over to the woman's property any more.* * *Police were called to an apartment on Boynton Drive on multiple occasions by a man who said that a black male with a blue shirt and a black and white hat was knocking on his door. The man said the man was saying that he wanted his things. Every time police arrived, the black man was no longer on scene. Police spoke with maintenance and they gave the black man's name, but didn’t have any further information. Police were unable to locate a D.O.B or any other information. The man said he would go and stay with a friend for the night.* * *The manager of the District 3 Hotel, 100 W. 21st St., called police to have a man removed from the property. The man was homeless and wanted to warm up in the lobby, and refused to leave when asked. The man was told to leave by police and he left.* * *Police were called to the Extended Stay, 6240 Airpark Dr., where an employee said that a white male was hanging around in the area and had attempted to reach around their front counter to use their phone. They said they wished for the man to leave the property. Officers spoke to the man who said that he came to this location to see if he could rent a room and also needed to use a phone to call a friend. He asked officers to take him to a nearby Walmart to purchase a phone. He gave officers consent to search his person before being transported. When searching him, a small amount of marijuana was located in his front right jacket pocket. The man was then transported to Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., to purchase a phone and then transported to Red Roof Inn, 7014 Shallowford Road, to rent a hotel room. Charges for the marijuana are not being pressed. The marijuana was turned into the CPD Property Division and weighed to be 1.8 grams total in the bag.* * *A person called police about a disturbance at Carniceria Loa, 1500 Broad St. Police observed a man walking around acting erratically. The person who called had told police the man was in the road yelling at cars. Police did not observe this, however, the man is known to have a problem with this kind of behavior. Police told the man not to be in the road or he would be arrested.* * *A man called police from the Marriott Hotel, 1100 Carter St., and said overnight someone had entered his unlocked 2014 Honda Accord while it was parked in the Marriot/Convention Center parking lot and stolen one USAA Bank checkbook from the glove-box. The man said there was no damage to his vehicle, but he wanted a report for his records. There is no suspect information at this time. The Marriot Hotel said they will contact police should there be any CCTV footage of the incident.* * *

While on patrol on Bonny Oaks Drive, police observed a man walking on the side of the road traveling due east. Just west of his location was a vehicle with its hazard lights flashing, leading police to assume it belonged to the man. After speaking with the man it was found that his vehicle ran out of fuel. Police transported him to the gas station at the corner of Bonnyshire Road and Bonny Oaks Drive to retrieve fuel for his vehicle, then back to his vehicle.



* * *



While on scene at SkyZoo, 5709 Lee Hwy., police observed a small baggy of a white powder substance lying beside the patrol car. Police turned the small baggy of white powder substance into Property. It is unknown who the property belonged to.



* * *



An anonymous caller reported hearing a female screaming from a gray Lincoln Town car that was also occupied by a black male with "dreads." Officers located a vehicle and vehicle occupants matching the description provided by dispatch. The occupants of the vehicle were positively identified. Both said there was no disorder that had occurred between the two of them, that they were homeless and looking for a place to sleep in the car. Police saw no indication of anything physical occurring between the two and they were checked for warrants. The woman came back with negative results. The man was showing a traffic warrant out of Georgia that was non-extraditable.



* * *



A woman on Robin Drive called police and said someone was banging on her window. Police checked the area and discovered a man. The man said this was his mother's house and he was trying to wake her because he wanted somewhere to sleep. The man was able to give an officer the name of the homeowner and her phone number. Police attempted to call the woman, but were unable to get her to answer. Police explained to the man that his mother was afraid enough to call police and she was most likely not going to answer the phone or the door. Officers said they could transport him to a different location and he could call his mother later. The man agreed and police transported him to a residence on Tunnel Boulevard. Police were able to contact the mother at a later time and let her know that her son was the person banging on the window.



* * *



A woman called police from Amnicola Highway and said that while traveling through the mountains from Crossville to Chattanooga she found a black Apple iPhone on the road. She said she did not remember exactly what city she found it in, but she stopped at Chattanooga to turn it in because Chattanooga was the closest city. She said she was heading to Florida and wanted to turn this cellphone in in case the owner calls looking for it in Tennessee. The cellphone was turned to Chattanooga Property Division.



* * *



A man called police and said he had been living in Hopkinsville, Ky. the last several years. He said while in Kentucky he made friends with a man over the last month. He said the friend rented a vehicle and offered to drive him to Chattanooga. He said they stayed at the Red Roof Inn last night on Shallowford Road. He said the friend drove him to Marshall Mize Ford to drop him off with to visit with another friend who is a security guard there. He said when he got out of the vehicle, the friend said not to call him and took off. He said his belongings were still in the vehicle and he just wants his stuff back. He knew nothing about the friend except his name.



* * *



A woman on Oak Street called police and said she went to go pick up her father and noticed a dent in her steering wheel. When she got out of the vehicle, she said she noticed a hole through her driver's side seat and then through the back of her car. Police noted it to be a bullet hole from the trunk through the front seat into the steering column. No bullet was located in the vehicle. Police searched the immediate area for shell casings and did not locate any. The woman said she heard

gunfire one night and it could possibly be from that, however she does not have a time frame for when this event could have happened. There is no suspect information. The woman is going to notify her insurance and make a claim.