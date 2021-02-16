Inclement Weather Postpones Tuesday’s COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments And Cancels Testing

Due to inclement weather, the Hamilton County Health Department is postponing COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for today (Tuesday) and canceling COVID-19 testing at the Alstom Plant.

Those who have second dose Pfizer COVID-19 appointments scheduled for today at the CARTA Bus Barn will now have an appointment at the same time and location on Thursday, Feb.

25.

Those who have first dose Pfizer COVID-19 appointments scheduled for today at the Tennessee Riverpark will now have an appointment at the same time and location on Thursday, Feb. 25.

People who have questions about their new appointment date are invited to call the following numbers:

· English first dose appointment line: 423-209-5398

· English second dose appointment line: 423-209-5399

· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

· Bilingual COVID-19 hotline: 423-209-8383

Note: call center and hotline hours may change due to inclement weather.

COVID-19 Testing at the Alstom Plant, 999 Riverfront Parkway, will be canceled today and will reopen for normal hours Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



“Our main priority is providing a safe environment for staff and community members to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination and testing process. Due to the risk of inclement weather, we made the decision to cancel or postpone today’s events,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.