My father told me many years ago, the older you get the more friends you lose. That's so true in my life. The Hixson community has lost another giant of the Christian Faith, Ike Keay. Ike and Carolyn have been very good friends for most of the more than 30 year he was director of Bethel Bible Village. We shared a lot of hot dogs together at the Bethel Country Fairs. Ike was ... (click for more)

As I watched some excerpts from the impeachment trial going on this week, it seemed to me that the voices expressed in the Senate Chamber merely echo the millions of voices outside that chamber. One side is convinced they are righteous and the other side is evil. While the other side is convinced it is righteous and the other side is actually the evil one. This is not merely ... (click for more)