Marcus McMillan Is 2nd Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Randy Williams on Lightfoot Mill Road

Chattanooga Police have charged a second suspect in the Dec. 2, 2020 homicide of 29-year-old Randy Williams at 3139 Lightfoot Mill Road.

Marcus McMillan, 24, is charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery. He is currently in the Silverdale Detention Facility on unrelated charges.

Police earlier arrested Terrance Lewis, who was already charged with the murder of UTC student Evan "Thad" Derry, in the case.

The victim died from an apparent gunshot wound.

At approximately 1:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 3139 Lightfoot Mill Road on a report of a DOA.



Upon arrival, officers located the victim deceased and secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.



