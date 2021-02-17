 Thursday, February 18, 2021 35.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Cleveland Schools Closed Thursday Due To Potential Icy Problems, Others Delayed

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday due to potentially icy road conditions. 

There will be no in person or virtual school on Thursday.  All school activities are cancelled unless approved by the school principal.

Officials said 12-month employees may work remotely on Thursday.   

Baylor School will operate on a 10 a.m. start on Thursday.

Chattanooga Christian will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday due to expected inclement weather and road conditions in the northern counties/service areas.


February 18, 2021

February 17, 2021

2 People Shot On Mackey Avenue In East Brainerd


Two people were shot in East Brainerd late Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Mackey Avenue. The call came in just before 5 p.m. The location was in the



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON 8807 LAKE VILLA LANE HARRISON, 37416 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- BOYD, JOHN LEE 737 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Circle K Evicts Man Asleep In Bathroom; Man Baffled That Ex-Girlfriend Was Able To Get On His Phone Account

Police received a call about a disorder on N. Marks Avenue. A woman said she and her boyfriend recently broke up. The boyfriend was over at her house and she wanted him to leave. The boyfriend gathered his belongings and then vacated the property in a peaceful manner. * * * An employee of Stardust Spiritual Shoppe, 5012 Hwy 58., called police and said the night before ... (click for more)

David Leatherwood's Outstanding Community Service - And Response (2)

Congratulations to David Leatherwood who is retiring after 52 years of faithful and friendly service as store manager in the Hixson area. David will officially retire from Food City but has also served competently for previous owners, BI-LO and of course Chattanooga’s own Red Food store. My association with David began when I was a representative for Coca-Cola Bottling. To say ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No. 2 Shot & Misery

I found myself laughing as I waited my turn for my second dose of the Moderna vaccine yesterday. It’s kinda’ like going back and reading the fine print in a contract – “Oh, by the way, about 80 percent of those who get their second dose are doomed to misery. You’ll have a splitting headache because your fever will be about 102. There is the nausea, of course, and the chills. Some ... (click for more)

Mocs Prevail In Overtime Thriller By 89-81

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing some of their best basketball these days and they have a six-game winning streak to prove, including three big ones in the last five days at McKenzie Arena. Wednesday night’s 89-81 overtime win over Western Carolina may have been the toughest as the Mocs played behind most of the game, but when push came to shove and the outcome was still up in ... (click for more)

UTC Announces 11 Game Fall Football Schedule

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced its fall 2021 football schedule today. The Mocs have five home contests as part of an 11-game slate in the fall of 2021. UTC opens on Thursday Night, Sept. 2, against Austin Peay at Finley Stadium. Kickoff against the Governors is set for 7:30 p.m. (E.S.T.). There are three other home contests in October, including ... (click for more)


