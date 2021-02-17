Cleveland Schools Closed Thursday Due To Potential Icy Problems, Others Delayed

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday due to potentially icy road conditions.

There will be no in person or virtual school on Thursday. All school activities are cancelled unless approved by the school principal.

Officials said 12-month employees may work remotely on Thursday.

Baylor School will operate on a 10 a.m. start on Thursday.

Chattanooga Christian will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday due to expected inclement weather and road conditions in the northern counties/service areas.