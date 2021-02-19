 Friday, February 19, 2021 Weather

Shaw Bruce Arrested In Chatsworth For Shooting His Roommate

Friday, February 19, 2021

The Whitfield Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning at 538 W. Nance Spring Road. The victim was shot once in the torso, and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

When deputies responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call from Andre Ambris, deputies located him outside of the residence. He confirmed to the deputies on scene that his roommate, Shawn Bruce, had shot him while standing in the kitchen for no apparent reason. Mr. Ambris was transported to Hamilton Medical Center for treatment.

On Friday, at approximately 2 p.m.,Shawn Bruce was taken into custody without incident at the Murray Lodge, at 412 Treadmill Road, Chatsworth.

Assisting the  Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with locating and arresting Bruce, was the Murray County Sheriffs Office, Chatsworth Police Department, and the Department of Community Supervision.

Bruce is being charged with one count of aggravated assault.

 


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 122 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,372 New Cases, 7 More COVID Deaths

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 61 patients hospitalized and 17 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0008 SSP Lucey, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 122 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,372 New Cases, 7 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 61 patients hospitalized and 17 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,878. There were no deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, leaving the total ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tim Kelly Proves Himself Not A Nice Enough Guy - And Response (4)

A while ago I wrote an opinion stating that Tim Kelly is a "nice enough guy" although not the best choice for mayor. Today I see where he joined in on Facebook in celebration of the death of Rush Limbaugh. In my mind, and I hope in those of thousands of other Chattanoogans, his post proves me wrong. He is not a nice guy. And he's just shown us who he really is - an extreme ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Publix Could Care Less

The loonies are out in Florida, “boycotting” the premier grocery chain, Publix, because the daughter of “Mr. George” Jenkins donated about $2.5 million to the Trump presidential campaign. More specifically, Julia (Julie) Jenkins Fancelli was asked to donate $300,000 for Trump’s final rally, which gave the extreme-right fanatics the chance for a clandestine and well-planned “insurrection” ... (click for more)

Sports

2,000-Square-Foot Jumbotron At CHI Memorial Stadium To Be Largest In The City

The 2,000-square-foot jumbotron at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge will be the largest in the city and among the largest in the state of Tennessee, officials said. It will be used during Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club matches and other live events and will feature in-game scoring and statistics, live video feeds and instant replays. “The state-of-the-art addition to ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce 2021 Schedule

The Chattanooga Lookouts released on Thursday the team’s 2021 regular season schedule. The Lookouts’ 120 game season kicks off at home on Tuesday, May 4, against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It will be the first time in over 20 months that the Lookouts will be able to invite fans back to AT&T Field. “We have been waiting for this day since our 2019 season ended and we are ... (click for more)


