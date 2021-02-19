 Saturday, February 20, 2021 31.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Shawn Bruce Arrested In Chatsworth For Shooting His Roommate

Friday, February 19, 2021

The Whitfield Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning at 538 W. Nance Spring Road. The victim was shot once in the torso, and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

When deputies responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call from Andre Ambris, deputies located him outside of the residence. He confirmed to the deputies on scene that his roommate, Shawn Bruce, had shot him while standing in the kitchen for no apparent reason. Mr. Ambris was transported to Hamilton Medical Center for treatment.

On Friday, at approximately 2 p.m.,Shawn Bruce was taken into custody without incident at the Murray Lodge, at 412 Treadmill Road, Chatsworth.

Assisting the  Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with locating and arresting Bruce, was the Murray County Sheriffs Office, Chatsworth Police Department, and the Department of Community Supervision.

Bruce is being charged with one count of aggravated assault.

 


