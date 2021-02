Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, KOREN M

6458 FAULTLESS WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

---

AMALIO, ANGELO JOHN

6405 THORNAPPLE LAKE RD 218 NASHVILLE, 49073

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE

3417 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAROSS, PHILLIP DALE

127 CROSSLIN LANE FLORENCE, 35633

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BENNING, LATOYA

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

BIGGS, ANDREW HUNTER

8423 BIGGS ROAD HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE

25 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

---

BURNS, SAMUEL

14729 HIGHWAY 11 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BUSH, COREY D

8117 KARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CARREY, MARIAH

HOMELSS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

CLARK, BREONNA M

3400 JENKINS RD #504 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON

2628 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061900

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COSBY, REESE LAMAR

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

SPEEDING

---

CRAVEY, REBECCA LYNN

902 OK VILLAGE CT DANDRIDGE, 37725

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

---

CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE

5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373638641

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CUSIMAND, LAURA ELIZABETH

4719 LAKEHILLS CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DEWS, MELVIN PERKINS

1702 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FELZINE, RICHARD EUGENE

11TH ST SOUP KITCHEN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

---

FUGUNT, TED EDWARD

1826 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

---

GAINES, MICHAEL EDWARD

5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

HOUSTON, MOSES MALIK

4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HOWARD, NATHAN ZANE ALLAN

252 SCOTT CIRCLE ROCKWOOD, 37854

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---HUGHLETT, ELLIS LABRON3204 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071803Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JONES, ROSHETA TAMEKA3809 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEWIS, JADA MAELYN3745 BRITT ROAD MOUNT DORA, 32757Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT---LOTT, CASSIDY NICOLE JOANN1410 NORTH MACK SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARTIN, TODD BENJAMIN300WEST MIDALE APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE7025 LEE HWY AIRPORT INN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCLOUD, CHRIS BRENT1317 SANS HSI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MCREYNOLDS, MARQUIS3307 FRAWLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374115022Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MENDOZA, DAFNY4717 MINERS CV ANTIOCH, 370122749Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FEL OBT CONT SUB BY FRAUD)---NEWBY, KATRINA TIMMONS1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PEAK, SKYLAR OWEN6954 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PHINIZEY, COREY GEORGE MILTON2314 ASFORD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolEVADING ARRESTFALSE REPORTSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---RAINES, ASHLEY RENEE709 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHAW, TOBIN CHRISTOPHER7707 LEE HWY APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE ASSAULT---SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME710 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---SMITH, BRANDON DELWON1512 ACKING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTROBBERYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTESCAPEINCITING TO RIOT911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)EVADING ARREST---SOUTHERN, APRIL LESHA801 MOUNTAIN SHADOW DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( INDENTITY THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)---STUDIMIRE, BREANNA6303 WALDEN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SUTTLES, BENNY5114 ELDRIDGE ROAD APT. B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---TAYLOR, BRITTNEY NASHAY1117 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---THOMPSON, JOSHUA LEVI109 ROCKY LANE CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOM ASSAULT---TRAMMELL, SABRINA LATYOYA2016 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062651Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT---TUCKER, KENTRELL TRAVONE2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---TURNER, BRUCE R3817 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESS---WALKER, JAMES JORDANUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)---WATT, TYLER THOMAS8321 1//2 EAST MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE