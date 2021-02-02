U.S. Attorney Overbey Mourns Loss Of 2 FBI Agents In Florida

United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey, along with Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI Director Christopher Wray, mourn the loss of the two FBI special agents who died in the line of duty Tuesday in Sunrise, Fl.

“Our office stands together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners and mourns the loss of these two heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Attorney Overbey. "Our office sends our deepest condolences to their families, and we pray for a speedy recovery for the officers who were injured during the incident."