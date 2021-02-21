Police Blotter: Man Working In Church Has Car, $4,000 Stolen From His Vehicle; Man "Wouldn't Have Stopped" If He Had Contraband In Vehicle

A woman on S. Moore Road told police she heard the sound of someone pulling on her front door and then on her back door. Soon after, she heard the sound of a vehicle leaving the area. She never saw anyone and also doesn't know who it could have been.



* * *



A woman on Highway 58 called police because her vehicle had been stolen. She said she had started her car around 6:30 a.m. so that it could warm up and then went inside to get her granddaughter, leaving the vehicle running with the keys in the vehicle.

She said when she came back out her vehicle was gone. There was no suspect information and nothing to process at the scene. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.* * *Police responded to a residence on E. 28th Street where a woman told police that someone had broken into her vehicle. She said she believes the only thing stolen from inside of the vehicle was approximately $7 in change. She said it appeared they attempted to gain entry into the locked glove box by damaging the handle, however they were unable to gain entry. She said the neighboring duplex has a ring doorbell camera and she would ask the neighbor to watch the video for possible suspect information. She believes she left the doors to the vehicle unlocked. Police did not observe any signs of forced entry at the doors of the vehicle. The woman believes the theft occurred between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the morning.* * *Police were called to a disturbance at a residence on Sharp Street. A man reported he got into a verbal argument with his grandfather. The man agreed to leave the residence for the day.* * *A man at Grace Bible Church, 3827 Hixson Pike, called police regarding damage to the church sign. He said a vehicle had possibly run through the sign early that morning. There was no suspect information at the scene.* * *A woman on Hickory Valley Road called police and said that she has had a male friend for the past few days and he is now refusing to leave. Police transported the man to his vehicle by request located on Shallowford Road.* * *Police were called to the Post Office, N. Market Street, where a homeless white female was found sleeping. The woman said she came in to warm up. She was checked for warrants and found none.* * *An employee of Buzz Salon, 3211 Cummings Hwy., called police and said that a homeless person had been staying in the back of their building and using their outdoor outlet. She said the homeless person had her clothes all laid out to dry. Officers observed all the clothes. Police gathered the clothes and placed them in a cart, placed the cart off the property and put a note on thebelongings instructing her not to go back on the property. Police told the employee they would keep an eye out on the business and make sure the woman was not hanging out around back.* * *A man on Shallowford Road told police his car, a white sedan, had been stolen while he was in his church doing work. The man said when he got out of his car he grabbed his key to the church and was unsure if his keys landed on the ground as he got out or if the keys were lying on the seat. He said his wife's purse was in the car and around $4,000 in cash was in the vehicle as well. Police searched the area around where the vehicle was taken and checked the areas around the mall and shopping centers at Hamilton Place, but were unable to locate the vehicle. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. Five days later, police observed the white sedan in the area of Gilbert Street/N. Chamberlain Avenue. After running the registration and verifying it was the vehicle that was stolen, police initiated emergency equipment near the intersection of N. Chamberlain Avenue/Glass Street. The vehicle began to take off at a high rate of speed northbound on N. Chamberlain Avenue. Police turned off their emergency equipment after the vehicle was clearly not going to stop. The vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Stuart Street towards Campbell Street.* * *A woman called police for help at the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road. She said she needed to get some belongings from room 221. Police made contact with the man who was staying in room 221 and he let the woman in to get her items. The two of them went about the process peacefully.* * *Police responded to a well-being check at Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, 2014 Gunbarrel Road, where a man who was at dinner had inhaled his drink, causing difficulty breathing. When police arrived the man had already recovered. He denied EMS.* * *A homeless woman at the Exxon, 2304 Shallowford Village Dr., called police and requested transport to a shelter due to the temperature. Police verified shelter availability and then transported the woman to the Community Kitchen, 727 E 11th St., without incident.* * *An employee called police regarding a vandalism at Mapco, 6200 Lee Hwy., and said that two young black males attempted to buy tobacco. One of the men displayed an ID that was on his phone, however the employee said she could not accept it. This made the man upset and he threatened the employee. He then grabbed a nearby 18-case of Michelob Ultra (worth $21.49) and tossed it across the room. The case of beer crashed onto the floor, causing it to burst. Both men were seen entering a small silver car and traveling west on Lee Highway. The employee was given a complaint card for their records.* * *A man called police and said he left his vehicle parked on the side of the road just south of the intersection of W. 7th Street and Chestnut Street around 10 p.m. He said approximately 40 minutes later he returned to his vehicle and observed his back passenger side window broken in. Police observed the man's broken window and glass inside the vehicle. The man said a Gucci suitcase, Dior duffle bag and an Apple laptop had been stolen. He said he did not observe the offense take place and does not have any suspect information. Police issued him a case number.

* * *



Police pulled over a vehicle on W 37th St./Charger Dr. Police initiated a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord traveling west on 37th Street. Police radar indicated the vehicle's speed at 55 mph. During the course of interaction with the driver, police asked if he had anything in the vehicle and the driver replied, "I wouldn't have stopped if I did."