February 22, 2021
A caller notified police about a suspicious woman on Roberts Road. Police spoke with the woman who said she was knocking on various doors because of the temperature outside, requesting a ride ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 56 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 14,689.
There were 1,331 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A caller notified police about a suspicious woman on Roberts Road. Police spoke with the woman who said she was knocking on various doors because of the temperature outside, requesting a ride to Jasper, Tn. Police verified the woman's identity and transported her to the Waffle House, 4343 Highway 58, to wait for her ride.
* * *
Police responded to South Window & Gutters, ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 56 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 14,689.
There were 1,331 new cases, as that total reached 806,119 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 54,883, 130 more than Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 4,982 cases, up 7; 58 deaths, ... (click for more)
February is Black History Month. The commemoration began as Black History Week in 1926, the brainchild of historian Carter G. Woodson. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling on the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
For ... (click for more)
There was a very sobering pause in my Morning Readers when I realized Sunday, Feb. 21st, 2021, would mark the deaths of a half-million Americans due to COVID-19. To best put that in perspective, this time last year we were just learning about the coronavirus. Heck, this time last year I couldn’t even spell it, and in Chattanooga, we were about two weeks shy of the pandemic’s first ... (click for more)
Talent comes around in the most unlikely of places, and perhaps Chattanooga’s next great soccer star was unearthed on Sunday’s Chattanooga Football Club open tryouts. Last year’s February tryout unearthed starting striker Brian Bement, top goalkeeper Alec Reddington, and rocket-footed midfielder Clayton Adams.
The first half took place at Finley Stadium in the morning, while ... (click for more)
It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Chattanooga women's basketball team. They’ve looked great in some games and not so great in others.
Such was the case this weekend in the final two home games of the year against North Carolina Greensboro.
The Lady Mocs played well on Friday as they cruised to a 57-41 victory over the Lady Spartans, but it was a totally different situation ... (click for more)