Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers Announces Retirement; Says He Will Not Reply To His Critics

Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers has announced his retirement.

It comes after a recent town commission meeting where he barely avoided being fired by the five-member commission.

Commissioners cited a lack of communication from his office, including about his recent firing of the town park's director.

Mr. Rogers wrote this letter:

Mayor Lamb and Board of Commissioners:

I am excited to be in my 15th year of service to our city as its city manager. Due to the fact that I am eligible to retire, I simply now desire to do so. This is my voluntary decision, and no one else's. I am quite ready and want to turn the page of this chapter in my career and personal service for the greater good.

While I am indeed disappointed in the many untruthful allegations spoken against me, I choose, as I always have, to travel the high road where there is never a traffic jam. I am blinded by the brightness of my future endeavors and I am humbled by the outpouring of support I have received.

I have been privileged to serve the citizens of our wonderful city and county for 40 years, having begun in and had a distinctive career in emergency services and ending in my current position as a full-time executive of Collegedale city government. I believe public service is noble and honorable and I recommend it to all.

The current administrative team in place is most capable and as city manager, I have fond memories of leading and managing this team and the many necessary processes. This city is a stark contrast that is much better off today than when I was appointed in 2006.

My retirement plans and last day on the job are effective at noon, Friday, March 12th, 2021.

I remain in your service until then wishing you well