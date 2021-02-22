 Monday, February 22, 2021 53.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers Announces Retirement; Says He Will Not Reply To His Critics

Monday, February 22, 2021

Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers has announced his retirement.

It comes after a recent town commission meeting where he barely avoided being fired by the five-member commission.

Commissioners cited a lack of communication from his office, including about his recent firing of the town park's director.

Mr. Rogers wrote this letter:

Mayor Lamb and Board of Commissioners:

I am excited to be in my 15th year of service to our city as its city manager. Due to the fact that I am eligible to retire, I simply now desire to do so. This is my voluntary decision, and no one else's. I am quite ready and want to turn the page of this chapter in my career and personal service for the greater good.

While I am indeed disappointed in the many untruthful allegations spoken against me, I choose, as I always have, to travel the high road where there is never a traffic jam. I am blinded by the brightness of my future endeavors and I am humbled by the outpouring of support I have received.

I have been privileged to serve the citizens of our wonderful city and county for 40 years, having begun in and had a distinctive career in emergency services and ending in my current position as a full-time executive of Collegedale city government. I believe public service is noble and honorable and I recommend it to all.

The current administrative team in place is most capable and as city manager, I have fond memories of leading and managing this team and the many necessary processes. This city is a stark contrast that is much better off today than when I was appointed in 2006.

My retirement plans and last day on the job are effective at noon, Friday, March 12th, 2021.

I remain in your service until then wishing you well 

 


February 22, 2021

Hagerty Asks Biden To Withdraw Nomination Of California Attorney General To Lead HHS

February 22, 2021

Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers Announces Retirement; Says He Will Not Reply To His Critics

February 22, 2021

State Senate Passes Bill Allowing Governor To Issue An Executive Order Requiring All Schools To Offer In-Person Learning


Senator Bill Hagerty, along with Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and other members of Congress, on Monday sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to withdraw California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s ... (click for more)

Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers has announced his retirement. It comes after a recent town commission meeting where he barely avoided being fired by the five-member commission. ... (click for more)

The full state Senate approved legislation on Monday giving Tennessee’s governor the authority to issue an executive order requiring all schools to offer in-person learning. Sponsors said SB ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hagerty Asks Biden To Withdraw Nomination Of California Attorney General To Lead HHS

Senator Bill Hagerty, along with Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and other members of Congress, on Monday sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to withdraw California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s nomination to serve as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). In part, the members wrote, “We write to express our grave concerns regarding the nomination of California ... (click for more)

Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers Announces Retirement; Says He Will Not Reply To His Critics

Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers has announced his retirement. It comes after a recent town commission meeting where he barely avoided being fired by the five-member commission. Commissioners cited a lack of communication from his office, including about his recent firing of the town park's director. Mr. Rogers wrote this letter: Mayor Lamb and Board of ... (click for more)

Opinion

William Henry Hastie, A Legal Trailblazer

February is Black History Month. The commemoration began as Black History Week in 1926, the brainchild of historian Carter G. Woodson. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling on the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” For ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our 500,000 Dashes

There was a very sobering pause in my Morning Readers when I realized Sunday, Feb. 21st, 2021, would mark the deaths of a half-million Americans due to COVID-19. To best put that in perspective, this time last year we were just learning about the coronavirus. Heck, this time last year I couldn’t even spell it, and in Chattanooga, we were about two weeks shy of the pandemic’s first ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Holds Open Tryouts

Talent comes around in the most unlikely of places, and perhaps Chattanooga’s next great soccer star was unearthed on Sunday’s Chattanooga Football Club open tryouts. Last year’s February tryout unearthed starting striker Brian Bement, top goalkeeper Alec Reddington, and rocket-footed midfielder Clayton Adams. The first half took place at Finley Stadium in the morning, while ... (click for more)

UNC Greensboro Shocks Lady Mocs, 58-50

It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Chattanooga women's basketball team. They’ve looked great in some games and not so great in others. Such was the case this weekend in the final two home games of the year against North Carolina Greensboro. The Lady Mocs played well on Friday as they cruised to a 57-41 victory over the Lady Spartans, but it was a totally different situation ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors