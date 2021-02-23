 Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Weather

Police Blotter: Husband Had Only Taken Wife's Car To Get Gas; Massage Chair Heats Up At The Mall

Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A woman on Meadow Lane called police and said that her husband had left in her vehicle that morning without her authorization. According to the woman, she let her husband use her vehicle last night to go work, and when he came home in the morning they argued and he left in her vehicle. While police were on scene, the husband returned the vehicle. He said he went to the gas station and was surprised that his wife wanted to report the vehicle stolen. Per his request, he was transported by police to his mother's house on Taylor Street.

* * *

A woman on Endicott Street told police her 2020 Ford Escape was stolen overnight.
While police were on scene, Red Bank PD found the car abandoned at The Oaks at Northshore Apartments, 1717 White Oak Road. The woman followed police to recover the vehicle. She had to call a wrecker since her key fob was gone from the vehicle. She said she had left the key fob inside the vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to a vandalism call at Oops Repair, 3530 Broad St. An employee said a store window had been busted out. Police observed the busted window and glass on the ground. There was no suspect information or working cameras on the exterior of the store.

* * *

A woman on 14th Avenue called police and said her car was stolen that morning. She said a few minutes before 9 a.m. she left her car running as she went back into the house. When she came back outside, the vehicle was gone. She said she left the doors unlocked to the vehicle. Her car is a silver Toyota 4Runner. She said the rear passenger-side brake light was broken. There is no suspect information. The vehicle was placed into NCIC. 

* * *

An officer spoke with an employee of Memorial Hospital, 2525 De Sales Ave., who said that he had video of a drone flying over the hospital. The man said that was a violation. When asked if he wanted an officer to see the video, he said "No." 

* * *

An employee of ProX Powersports, 6101 Mountain View Road, called police and said sometime the night before or early that morning someone cut the fence and came into the property and attempted to steal one of the all terrain motor vehicles. He said the vehicle was stuck in the fence. He did not know if any vehicles were actually taken. They said inventory is being done and they will call back when they get inventory and camera footage. An investigator with Auto Crimes was notified.

* * *

A woman on Lindsay Street told police that she had a flat tire and before changing it, she sat her coffee down and forgot to pick it up. She said that morning when she went to her vehicle, she noticed her coffee cup on the roof of her vehicle with a note. The note said, "If I have to pick up your trash again, I'm going to bust every (expletive) window in your car." The woman is not sure who wrote the note and said that she honestly forgot the cup, due to focusing on changing her tire.

* * *

A man told police that he went to talk to his tenant at a residence on Wheeler Avenue about a dark vehicle that was parked on his driveway. The man said that after he went to speak with his tenant, he approached the dark vehicle and told the driver to leave. He said the driver was "Jay" and that he is not allowed to be at his tenant's residence. Police explained to the man that his tenant is not allowed to invite anyone to his residence unless there is an agreement between him and the tenant saying otherwise prior to the tenant moving in. 

* * *

A man on Browns Ferry Road called police and said he was at Spirit gas station getting gas and dropped his wallet. He said in his wallet were his driver's license, debit card and Social Security card. He said he is sure no one stole his wallet, due to no one being near him. He said he is just not sure exactly where he dropped it, but that is the last place where he recalls pulling it out.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on Willard Drive who said someone broke into her vehicle while visiting a friend. She said her purse was taken, along with her Social Security card, Regions debit card and a Plasma Center debit card. She said her Regions card was used at a gas station for $20, and she is waiting to hear from a manager if there is video footage. 

* * *

An employee of Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a black male wearing a green toboggan took $50 worth of medicine and left the store. 

* * *

Police were called to Hamilton Place Mall, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., for a fire inside the mall. A security employee told police that while he was on duty making his rounds, he smelled smoke. He said he discovered one of the massage chairs was on fire. He said he attempted to put the fire out, but was unsuccessful. The Chattanooga Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The fire department has not determined how the fire was started. It is also undetermined the amount of damage to the inside of the building.

