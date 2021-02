Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALES, SHARON D

711 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency:

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE

314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM OVER $2,500

---

CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN

3104 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

COOLEY, NITORIUS MONTEL

1904 E 25TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CROWELL, JOHN MURDOCH

3909 MEADOW LANE CHATTANOGOA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

DAVIS, LORI ANN

2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DENT, BARRY RAY

8989 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

---

DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD

2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

EVERETT, PHILLIP ANTHONY

840 DAUGHTERY GAP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

---

EWTON, HOUSTON TAD

60 SANDRA DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

FARRIS, SHADAYDA

4701 RANGER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

FERNANDO-FLORES, LUIS

4313 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNL.





CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE26 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT2508 LATTA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT )---HOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN6039 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULT---KALAUKOA, SAMUEL IKAIKAMAUN517 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY---MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN306 VALLEYVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MORGAN, KELVIN DAVID7728 HWY 157 RISING FAWN,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE2011 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW622 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---RAMIREZ-TOMAS, EZEQUIEL3536 E. 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---RAY, CAROLYN DENISE2008 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---RITCHIE JR, RALPH407 GRAHAM RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 78 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERY---ROBERTS, LEASIE EUGENE4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 84 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---RYE, EMILY A313 CREWDSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)---SUASE-SUNIGA, EDGARDOCHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374045606Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---VASQUEZ, ARMANDO WALDEMAR1911 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEAVER, CHADRICK LEBRON1942 RANSOM DR MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, ERIC DEWHITE201 EADS ST APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIS, AUSTIN ALLEN204 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---YOUNG, KENDELL DEJUAN1207 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042849Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT