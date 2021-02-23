2 Men Face Assault Charges After Knife Fight On Newton Street

Two men are facing assault charges after getting into a fight involving a knife.

Police responded to an aggravated assault at Newton Street on Friday, and learned while on the way that it was upgraded to a stabbing. Police arrived and saw the victim, Antwan Kirk, 40, lying in the living room with several stab wounds on his arm. A witness said Jason Spratling, 40, stabbed the victim and then left in a taxi with the knife.

The witness said Spratling was angry at Kirk because the victim “ran up on him.” The witness said Spratling grabbed a large knife from the kitchen and began to stab Kirk, who had “a severe laceration to his upper left arm, a laceration to his armpit, and another laceration to his lower arm.”

The victim went to Erlanger via EMS.

Police found a large sheath for the knife. Police said Spratling came back on scene and was taken into custody. He was read his rights, and he told police that Kirk started the fight by punching him.

Spratling said Kirk went into the kitchen and grabbed the knife, and that the two wrestled over the knife. He said that is what caused the victim to be cut several times. Spratling told police he did not stab Kirk. Police noted Spratling had blood on his face and a broken nose. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police were unable to get a statement from the victim, who was going into surgery.

Spratling is being charged with aggravated assault, while Kirk is being charged with simple assault.