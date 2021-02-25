 Thursday, February 25, 2021 56.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Police Blotter: Youths Get Kick Out Of Discharging Fire Extinguishers At Plant; Gun, $1,000 Taken From Unlocked Vehicle On Manufacturers Road

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Police checked out a vandalism complaint on Pelican Drive. Once on scene, officers spoke with the plant manager, who said three people entered his lot that was locked around 1:54 in the morning. The suspects were all white males and looked fairly young. He said they did not take any property out of the vehicles parked in the lot. The suspects did discharge multiple fire extinguishers and climb on the construction equipment on the property. He said he is worried for the suspects' well-being, because the chance of the suspects getting themselves hurt or killed on the property is high. The plant manager said this was not the first time the suspects have come on the property and discharged the fire extinguishers. He would like to charge the suspects for vandalism if police are able to identify them since he has to pay people to come out and refill the fire extinguishers. 

* * *

A resident at 200 Manufacturers Road said someone unlawfully entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items. The items that were taken were a firearm Springfield XDS, and $1,000 in cash. No damage was done to the vehicle

* * *

Police responded to 151 Riverfront Parkway due to a Parks and Recreation associate finding a Schwinn mountain bike (black/green) in one of the storage closets located under the Olgiati Bridge. He said he is unsure if the bike is stolen or has been stored by someone. He said he would take it to the City Parks and Recreation office for safe keeping.

* * *

An officer spoke to a woman on S. Marks Avenue who said as she went outside to walk her dog this morning she noticed that someone stole the grill from her car. She has no information on the suspect, and no other damage was done to the vehicle.

* * *

A resident of South Crest Road said someone went through his vehicle between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. He said he left his vehicle unlocked overnight. He said they managed to take his wallet and he was canceling all the cards.

* * *

Answering a shoplifting call at 1816 Gunbarrel Road, Police made contact with a Target employee who said a black male and a white female entered the store. He said both left the store with a Dyson vacuum cleaner ($600) under the shopping cart. Police observed video footage of the man pushing the shopping cart out of the building. He said the pair fled the scene in a white Chevy truck. He was able to get the license plate number, but that did not prove helpful in identifying the thieves. 

* * *

At a residence on Apison Pike, a man said he had an air compressor stolen from a construction site. It was locked with a cable and padlock and the cable had been cut. Police observed tire tracks from the compressor leading to the back yard of a house beside the site. A tire from the compressor had also fallen off by the tire tracks.

* * *

Police spoke with the manager of CMW Contracting on Spring Creek Road. He said that sometime during the night, an unknown suspect stole and damaged several items at the work location. He said the suspect stole a walk behind Wacker Neuson controller, keys, and an outrigger remote control. Also, several thousands of dollars worth of wiring were destroyed in an effort to remove several batteries. At this time there is no suspect information and none of the employees witnessed anything out of the ordinary. 

* * *

A female resident of N. Orchard Knob Avenue provided an officer with video evidence of the suspect who damaged her mail box. The video showed him to be a thin black male wearing all black clothing and neon colored shoes. He is seen walking past her mail box and punching it several times, causing the brackets to break and the mailbox to hang loose with dents in it. The cost of damages will be $65 in total. The woman wants to prosecute. 


