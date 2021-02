It was unclear how many fatalities were involved.

The camper went through a guard rail and into a ravine.

A deadly crash of a camper closed northbound I-59 in Dade County near the Rising Fawn exit on Thursday afternoon.

Georgia Has 107 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,206 New Cases

Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Death, 67 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,994 New Cases, 55 More COVID Deaths

Things Going Smoothly At New Enterprise South Vaccination Site

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 107 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 14,989. There were 2,206 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 75 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)