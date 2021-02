Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 107 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 14,989.There were 2,206 new cases, as that total reached 812,612 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 55,604, 210 more than Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,082 cases, up 29; 58 deaths; 221 hospitalizations, up 3Chattooga County: 2,087 cases, up 3; 58 deaths; 157 hospitalizations, up 5Dade County: 1,088 cases, up 8; 9 deaths; 51 hospitalizationsWalker County: 5,871 cases, up 34; 71 deaths; 244 hospitalizations, up 3Whitfield County: 14,097 cases, up 19; 203 deaths, up 2; 688 hospitalizations, up 4

Georgia Has 107 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,206 New Cases

