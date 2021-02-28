 Sunday, February 28, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


O Blood Donors Needed At Blood Assurance Due To Low Donor Turnout

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Blood Assurance is urging all eligible type O donors to make an appointment to donate blood this week to prepare for traumas, natural disasters, and regularly scheduled transfusions to help patients in need. The need for blood never stops but over the last few months, donor turnout has been low. In order to meet the needs of local patients, the amount of donors seen each day must increase.

 

“We are asking all type O donors who can give blood to schedule an appointment right now,” said Dr.

Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Blood donors are needed every day and we always say that today’s donors save tomorrow’s patients. If a natural disaster or massive trauma were to occur, we would not be prepared to help local patients. We need donors to commit to give this week.”

 

All donors will receive an adventure themed T-shirt to remind them to never stop the adventure of saving lives. Donors 18 years and older will be entered to win a side-by-side if they donate twice in 2021.

 

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance. Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.

 

To be eligible to donate blood, one must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a center or drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.


February 28, 2021

O Blood Donors Needed At Blood Assurance Due To Low Donor Turnout

February 28, 2021

Police Blotter: Man With Knife At Champy's Asked To Leave; Dropped Coin Allows Woman To Spot Credit Card At Donut Window

February 28, 2021

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,554 New Cases


Blood Assurance is urging all eligible type O donors to make an appointment to donate blood this week to prepare for traumas, natural disasters, and regularly scheduled transfusions to help patients ... (click for more)

Police observed two vehicles parked in the park at 2800 Harrison Pike at 8:45 p.m. Police spoke with the two drivers who said they were just enjoying that it was not raining and could talk outside. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,068. There were 1,554 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

O Blood Donors Needed At Blood Assurance Due To Low Donor Turnout

Blood Assurance is urging all eligible type O donors to make an appointment to donate blood this week to prepare for traumas, natural disasters, and regularly scheduled transfusions to help patients in need. The need for blood never stops but over the last few months, donor turnout has been low. In order to meet the needs of local patients, the amount of donors seen each day must ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man With Knife At Champy's Asked To Leave; Dropped Coin Allows Woman To Spot Credit Card At Donut Window

Police observed two vehicles parked in the park at 2800 Harrison Pike at 8:45 p.m. Police spoke with the two drivers who said they were just enjoying that it was not raining and could talk outside. Both said they were unaware the park was closed. Police ran both men through NCIC and found neither had any outstanding warrants. Both men left the park. * * * While on patrol ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Discipline Dilemma

There is a hard-fisted bill now rapidly moving through the Tennessee Legislature that is aimed at the lack of discipline that is increasing in our state’s public schools. While desperately needed, particularly in our overly challenged metro areas, let’s be very candid from the beginning. This cancer has reached the legislature because our liberal public school leaders haven’t the ... (click for more)

Sports

February Football: UTC Shocks Wofford, 24-13

The Chattanooga Mocs have never played a football game in February and chances are good they won’t ever do it again, but the local guys have a perfect record in the month more focused on Ground Hog Day and Valentine’s than college football. It was certainly different being at Finley Stadium on a Saturday afternoon in a month more designed for basketball than football, but what ... (click for more)

Tennessee Falters At Bruce Pearl's Auburn, 77-72

Tennessee lost the battle on the boards Saturday, as the 25th-ranked Volunteers suffered a 77-72 setback at Auburn Arena. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) was out-rebounded by Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) 38-31 overall and gave up 16 offensive boards to the Tigers. Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points on a 9-of-17 mark from the field. Classmate Jaden Springer ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors