Hamilton County Has 7 New COVID Deaths, 111 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,856 New Cases, 133 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 95 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 46 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,362.



There were seven more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, four male and three female, five white, one other and one undetermined, one between the ages of 61-70, one between the ages of 71-80 and five over the age of 81, bringing the total to 384.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 36,318, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,660 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 733,216 on Wednesday with 1,856 new cases. There have been 133 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,033, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,492 people hospitalized from the virus, 55 fewer than Tuesday.



Testing numbers are above 6.359 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 693,707, 95 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,844 cases, up 4; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 11,696 cases, up 41; 122 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 1,490 cases, up 8; 25 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 2,418 cases, up 5; 38 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 1,230 cases, up 4; 18 deaths



Polk County: 1,578 cases, up 2; 19 deaths



Rhea County: 4,011 cases, up 6; 63 deaths, down 1



Sequatchie County: 1,472 cases, up 5; 22 deaths



Knox County: 41,888 cases, up 156; 510 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 75,423 cases, up 213; 759 deaths, up 7



Shelby County: 81,572 cases, up 312; 1,298 deaths, up 20