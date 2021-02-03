 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 48.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Has 7 New COVID Deaths, 111 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,856 New Cases, 133 More COVID Deaths

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Hamilton County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 95 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 46 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,362.

There were seven more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, four male and three female, five white, one other and one undetermined, one between the ages of 61-70, one between the ages of 71-80 and five over the age of 81, bringing the total to 384. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 36,318, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,660 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 733,216 on Wednesday with 1,856 new cases. There have been 133 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,033, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,492 people hospitalized from the virus, 55 fewer than Tuesday.

Testing numbers are above 6.359 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 693,707, 95 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,844 cases, up 4; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  11,696 cases, up 41; 122 deaths, up 2

Grundy County: 1,490 cases, up 8; 25 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 2,418 cases, up 5; 38 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 1,230 cases, up 4; 18 deaths

Polk County: 1,578 cases, up 2; 19 deaths

Rhea County: 4,011 cases, up 6; 63 deaths, down 1

Sequatchie County: 1,472 cases, up 5; 22 deaths

Knox County: 41,888 cases, up 156; 510 deaths, up 5

Davidson County: 75,423 cases, up 213; 759 deaths, up 7

Shelby County: 81,572 cases, up 312; 1,298 deaths, up 20


Opinion

I Stand With The Lincoln Park Community

In 2017, Councilman Anthony Byrd campaigned and ran on the promise to save the Historic Lincoln Park Community located between Erlanger Hospital and the Railroad. For years, unfortunately, the neighborhood association and Lincoln Park Coalition have had to fight without Councilman Byrd's assistance to preserve one of the last existing historic African American communities that haven't ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Angels Are Real

You think it just happens. Like, well … here we are in life. Suddenly there is a death. Big deal. The obit page is filled each day. Your favorite dogs, the best horse, your best friends, “Nobody gets out of life alive,” said the actor Paul Newman in the movie “Hud.” But no, it is hardly that easy. I have found that my belief is ever strengthened that with each new year I can recognize ... (click for more)

Sports

SoCon Title On The Line For UTC Grapplers This Weekend

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team closes out the 2020-21 dual season at home this weekend. The Mocs are still alive for a share of the Southern Conference title when they host Campbell and Bellarmine in McKenzie Arena on Friday, Feb. 5. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. (E.S.T.) for a limited number of fans, with action beginning at Noon. Bellarmine faces Campbell ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 Watch List

For the second time this week, University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to a national watch list as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has placed her on the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s ... (click for more)


