Police Say Campaign Sign Was Removed Because It Was A Roadway Hazard; Release Video Rebutting Candidate's Claims

City Police said they found no substance to charges that a city police officer kicked and removed a political sign.

Police provided video of the incident which showed a sign being removed because it was a roadway hazard.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press, after getting a complaint from District 5 City Council candidate Dennis Clark, ran a story headlined "Chattanooga Police Officer Kicked, Removed Council Candidate's Campaign Sign, Witnesses Say."

Police said, "On Tuesday, a community member filed a complaint against a Chattanooga Police Officer with the department’s Office of Internal Affairs. The complaint alleges the officer kicked and removed a city council candidate’s campaign sign and then tried to “intimidate” witnesses. After a review by the Chattanooga Police Department’s Office of Internal Affairs and the Executive Staff, the complaint will be Administratively Closed.



"As part of the investigation procedure, CPD’s IA Investigator reviewed the officer’s body worn camera (BWC) video. The video shows the officer entering the restaurant, asking who called and when no one answered he calmly and clearly explained his actions and reason for removing the campaign sign. The officer attempted to move the sign back into the median because it was in the roadway, causing a hazard. The sign, according to the officer, would not stay, so he removed it and laid it down in the median.



"Additionally, a community member contacted CPD’s IA office on February 3, 2021 after having read the Times Free Press article on this situation. He stated the sign was blowing into the roadway when he passed by it and almost stopped to move that sign himself, but decided not to due to safety concerns.



"CPD does not regularly release body camera video or other elements of an ongoing investigation. However, because there is no evidence indicating the officer violated any department policy or law, this investigation is considered closed.



"CPD encourages anyone who may have additional information relating to this situation to contact the Department's Office of Internal Affairs for review."

Police Chief David Roddy said, “When a candidate’s campaign sign is obstructing view or causing a hazard in the right of way, CPD Officers can and will remove it. The officer was doing what’s expected of him to help protect motorists and was acting within the letter of the law.”

Click here to view the officer's body cam video. He goes into a Waffle House and discusses the incident.