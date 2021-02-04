February 4, 2021
Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera set up and would email police the photos of the suspect. The man said the bumper is worth at least $500 and he would like to press charges.
A woman living on E. Brainerd ... (click for more)
Anita Campbell of Ringgold has been arrested on one count of possession of meth for resale after deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office recovered approximately 2,000 grams of suspected methamphetamines during a traffic stop on Lead Mine Valley Road in Cleveland on Wednesday.
At approximately 1 p.m., a deputy on patrol in the area received reports of a vehicle that ... (click for more)
In 2017, Councilman Anthony Byrd campaigned and ran on the promise to save the Historic Lincoln Park Community located between Erlanger Hospital and the Railroad. For years, unfortunately, the neighborhood association and Lincoln Park Coalition have had to fight without Councilman Byrd's assistance to preserve one of the last existing historic African American communities that haven't ... (click for more)
Health officials in Hamilton County are poised to lower the eligibility for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from those over the age of 75 to those over 70 today. The announcement is expected to be made on a live YouTube stream by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Currently Health Department staff has been administering an average of roughly 2,900 doses per day to serve the ... (click for more)
Unmistakably, what captures the attention of most about Ally Welfel is an 18-year-old girl with a big smile and very little hair. She is always with the Lee basketball team in practice and games. Ally is a young lady who has shown so much courage in her fight back from cancer.
Surrounded by Christian faith: Ally attended (Nashville) Goodpasture, a Christian school, and a place ... (click for more)
he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s tennis team hosts a pair of matches at McCallie’s Strang-Voges Tennis Center this weekend. The Mocs welcome UNC Asheville on Saturday, Feb. 6, followed by a Sunday dual with Presbyterian.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will not be allowed at the match. Links for live scoring of both events are available on the women’s tennis ... (click for more)