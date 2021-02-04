Georgia Has 141 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,011 New Cases
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 141 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,048.
There were 4,011 new cases, as that total reached 763,077 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 51,247, 294 more than Wedenesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 4,648 cases, up 47; 51 deaths; 191 hospitalizations, up 3
Chattooga County: 1,981 cases, up 8; 53 deaths; 135 hospitalizations.
up 1
Dade County: 994 cases, up 15; 8 deaths; 47 hospitalizations
Walker County: 5,275 cases, up 49; 67 deaths; 216 hospitalizations, up 2
Whitfield County: 13,628 cases, up 54; 169 deaths; 660 hospitalizations