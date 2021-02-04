Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 141 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,048.There were 4,011 new cases, as that total reached 763,077 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 51,247, 294 more than Wedenesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 4,648 cases, up 47; 51 deaths; 191 hospitalizations, up 3Chattooga County: 1,981 cases, up 8; 53 deaths; 135 hospitalizations.up 1Dade County: 994 cases, up 15; 8 deaths; 47 hospitalizationsWalker County: 5,275 cases, up 49; 67 deaths; 216 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 13,628 cases, up 54; 169 deaths; 660 hospitalizations

Police Blotter: Prospective Iphone Purchasers Take Off With Phone And Without Paying; Woman Not Happy About Being Trespassed From Sandy's Mini Mart

Georgia Has 141 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,011 New Cases

Tennessee Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Scholarship Program Case Appeal

Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera ... (click for more)

