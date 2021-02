The House vote 230-199 on Thursday night to remove Georgia District 14 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.

Sponsors said the unprecedented action was necessary because they said she had spread hateful and violent conspiracy theories.

Rep. Greene took to the podium in her own defense and apologized for some past statements. She said the media had twisted some of her remarks.

She had been placed on the Education and Labor, and the Budget committees.