 Saturday, February 6, 2021 28.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


County Deputy Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

Saturday, February 6, 2021

A county deputy was arrested on Friday night for allegedly assaulting his wife.

 

At 7:09 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was dispatched to a residence in the 7800 block of Saylor Lane in Hixson in reference to a domestic disturbance.

 

Upon arrival, it was alleged that an off-duty deputy had assaulted his wife.

Deputies called detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division to conduct an investigation into the matter.

 

At the conclusion of the investigation, Sheriff’s Deputy Jorge Araiza was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with one count of simple assault (domestic). Deputy Araiza is a five-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.

 

Deputy Araiza has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation.


February 6, 2021

County Deputy Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

February 6, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 5, 2021

City Council To Vote On 3 Members Of EPB Board, Including Supt. Bryan Johnson


A county deputy was arrested on Friday night for allegedly assaulting his wife. At 7:09 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was dispatched to a residence in the 7800 ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BILLINGSLY, IASHA T 2212 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

The City Council will vote next Tuesday on three appointees to the EPB Board by Mayor Andy Berke, including County School Supt. Bryan Johnson. Dr. Johnson was selected to take the seat of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

County Deputy Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

A county deputy was arrested on Friday night for allegedly assaulting his wife. At 7:09 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was dispatched to a residence in the 7800 block of Saylor Lane in Hixson in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, it was alleged that an off-duty deputy had assaulted his wife. Deputies called detectives with ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BILLINGSLY, IASHA T 2212 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BROWN, NATHAN DEWAYNE 5101 N MOORE LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)

Opinion

Amanda Gorman: Prophet On A Precipice

Like many, I fell under the intoxicating spell of young poet laureate Amanda Gorman's words, grace, and sheer likeability at the inauguration. She offered something symbolic – and especially resonant with minority women – that we in America desperately need. My teenage daughters, one Bulgarian-Roma, the other Chinese, found her enchanting. Gorman expanded their horizons of possibility, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

We at the Saturday Funnies have taken the first round of the COVID vaccine but that has no effect on this weekend’s Super Bowl fever. The game will kick off at 6:30 Sunday night in Tampa (CBS) and Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champions. are a 3-point favorite. Today we are going to sidestep our customary riddles for a bit of Super Bowl trivia and, as a side note to the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Wrestlers Split In Friday Action At McKenzie Arena

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to share the regular-season Southern Conference wrestling title with the Campbell Camels, but when push came to shove at McKenzie Arena Friday afternoon, it just didn’t happen. Facing Campbell and Bellarmine in the final two dual meets of the season, the Mocs won one and they lost one. Campbell posted a 47-3 win over the Knights in the day’s ... (click for more)

San Antonio Region To Host 2021 DI Women’s Basketball Championship

San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. The tournament will feature 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Friday. “We appreciate the historical significance ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors