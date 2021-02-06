County Deputy Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

A county deputy was arrested on Friday night for allegedly assaulting his wife.

At 7:09 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was dispatched to a residence in the 7800 block of Saylor Lane in Hixson in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, it was alleged that an off-duty deputy had assaulted his wife.

Deputies called detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division to conduct an investigation into the matter.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Sheriff’s Deputy Jorge Araiza was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with one count of simple assault (domestic). Deputy Araiza is a five-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.

Deputy Araiza has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation.