Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Leaves His Phone Behind; Car With Mary Figurine Gone After Owner Leaves Both Sets Of Keys Inside

A man called police from Any Lab Test Now, 7155 Lee Hwy. He said he left his car at this location last night and when he started the car this morning it made a weird sound. He then realized the catalytic converter was gone. He said he found a phone under his passenger front door and believes it belongs to the person who stole the catalytic converter. The phone was brought to property.During a traffic stop at 5200 Hwy. 153, officers discovered the temporary tag located on the vehicle was a fake tag.The driver confirmed she got it from a man who has been known to sell fake tags to his customers. Officers removed the tag from the vehicle and turned it into property.* * *A woman on Davenport Street called for police. When officers arrived, she was very intoxicated and declaring she did not need police after all. She said she had a lot going on and apologized for calling.* * *Police responded to a residence on 2nd Avenue on report of suspicious activity. Officers met with a woman who said she noticed her neighbors had been evicted and were still coming back to the house. Officers checked the residence and found the front widow busted and the back door open. Officers checked, but found no one inside the residence. Officers noticed extension cords and mattresses inside the residence. The owner of the property was not the one who originally called in.* * *Employees at the Waffle House, 7047 Amin Dr., called police about a disorder. When police arrived, half of the group involved in the disorder had left. The half of the group left were checked for warrants and none were located. The group was asked to leave by Waffle House employees and they complied.* * *While police were out searching for a suspect at 1948 Northpoint Blvd., they discovered a black and gray handbag leaned up against a pillar. The purse contained a make up bag, flashlight, power bank and brush, but contained no identifying information. The purse was turned in as found property.* * *Police were flagged down by a person on Amnicola Highway. The person said someone had left a wallet on the door to the police annex building. Officers turned the wallet into property.* * *A man on Shallowford Road called police and said that sometime the day before, money had been withdrawn from his account. He said that approximately $1,844 was stolen from his account. He said someone had used his Region's Bank debit card to make online purchases at Best Buy. The man said he notified Regions Bank and they have frozen the account and debit card. There was no leads or witnesses or suspect information given.* * *A man on Sanatan Lane said someone was impersonating him. He said a collection agency (Unifin) sent him a letter saying that his Verizon Wireless account was past due. The man said he does not have, nor has he ever had, a Verizon Wireless account. The man had no suspect information and had had no monetary loss.* * *Police were called about a theft at the Exxon, 2304 Shallowford Village Dr. Video showed a white male with black clothing and tattoos get out of the back seat of a red sedan and walk into the store. The man then got a liter of Coke and went to the counter and requested cigarettes. Once the employee placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man grabbed them and ran out of the store. The video footage showed the back door was left open on the red sedan and the man jumped in the vehicle. The man did drop some cigarette packages as he jumped in the car. Police were not able to tell how many people were in the red sedan.* * *A man reported a vandalism on Walker Avenue. He said his vehicle's light bar was damaged while he was repossessing a vehicle. The man said the woman using the vehicle being repossessed threw an object at the light bar on his car, breaking it. The man said he did not want to prosecute the woman.* * *Police observed a man who appeared to be homeless sitting behind the bushes on the corner of Broad Street and E. 11th. Police also observed a case of alcohol next to him. The man appeared to be of sound mind and did not display any signs of drunkenness. He was polite and cooperative with police, who informed him that it was against the law to consume alcohol in the presence of the public and possess open containers of any alcohol substance. Police instructed the man to empty out the alcohol in their presence and the man gladly complied and obeyed officers' request. Police informed him that if he wished to consume alcohol, it could not be in public.* * *A woman called police from the Family Dollar, 511 Market St., and said that she was at her work place and had laid her keys down. When she returned to pick up the keys, she said they were gone. The store cameras did not pick up anything and she was unsure if someone had stolen them. However, she did want to make a report for the keys for her business and her vehicle.* * *A man called police about a suspicious vehicle at Advantage Funeral Home, 1724 McCallie Ave. Police spoke to the owner who said that a white SUV with Texas flags and registration was parked in his lot. It was found that the driver was waiting for a flower arrangement and left the area.* * *Police responded to a residence on Sunbeam Avenue where a man said that he moved into his home three months ago. He said that over the last three months someone has tampered with his two vehicles and also thrown empty Crown Royal bottles in his yard. He said that he has to pick up two to three bottles a day. At this time, the person doing this is unknown, but police will attempt to patrol the area a little bit more.* * *A man reported a theft at LKQ Pick Your Part, 400 Workman Road. He said a black Ford F-150 was seen casing the parking lot. A short time later he exited the building to find that his black tool box had been taken. A person is seen on video taking the man's tool box and leaving the parking lot. There is no tag information for the vehicle or further information.* * *A woman on E. 4th Street reported someone tried to take her battery out of her vehicle. She said she tried to start her vehicle and it would not start. She said when she checked the battery, she noticed someone had disconnected the battery cables. She said she had left her vehicle unlocked overnight.* * *Police received a call from a man regarding a theft at LKQ Junkyard, 400 Workman Road. The man said he was at the junkyard when he lost his phone. He said he attempted to locate it, but noticed the tracker was at another location. He said he continued to track it, but as he got closer, whoever had it had turned it off. He said he would like to make a theft report at this time. He provided the serial number of the item.* * *A woman called police regarding a theft at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, 400 Garden Road. She said that her Subaru had been broken into. She said someone had broken out the passenger side of her vehicle and stole her purse. She described the purse and a brown Fossil wallet that had her ID and $30 cash in it. She said there was also a Chase credit card and a Capital One credit card in the wallet.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy. The manager said a white female was inside the store acting suspicious. She said the woman had been inside the store multiple times that day. She said the woman prepared several beverages inside the store and was asked to pay for them by the cashier. The manager said the woman acted suspicious when they confronted her and she walked to the ATM. The manager said the woman left a credit card at the counter. The woman then left the store in a vehicle with another white female. The woman left with approximately one stolen drink valued at $6.* * *A manager at Studio 6, 7324 Shallowford Road, called police saying the tenant located in room 228 had not left the room and checkout had expired. When the manager attempted to make contact with the man, he did not answer the door. Police made contact with the man and he agreed to pay for another night's stay. Hotel staff arranged for the man to check out the next day.* * *Police responded to a theft from a vehicle at Publix, 2358 Lifestyle Way. A woman said she was parked at Publix and upon her return to her car, she noticed the tag was gone from her vehicle. No suspect information was available. The tag was entered into NCIC.* * *A woman on Shady Lane called police and said a man was letting the air out of her tires on their vehicle as she was trying to leave. The man said he did not want the woman to take their vehicle away. The woman said she and the man were arguing earlier in the day and this was acontinuation of the argument. The man said he just wanted her to leave so the situation didn't escalate. The woman left the scene on foot.* * *Police initiated a stop on Poplar Street. Before police could get out of their vehicle they observed a man exit a vehicle and go inside an apartment in the College Hill Courts. Police made contact with driver and passenger and asked why the man exited the vehicle so quickly. The driver and passenger said he was going to see his grandfather. Police could smell a hint of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said there was nothing in the vehicle and police could search it. The driver was let off with a warning.* * *A man on Spring Creek Road told police he turned his vehicle on and went inside his house that morning. He said he went outside a few minutes later and noticed his car was gone. The man said there was a "Mary figurine" hanging from his rear view mirror and a kids car seat in the backseat. The car was entered into NCIC as stolen and the man said he wanted to prosecute if the suspect was caught. The man said he left both sets of keys in the vehicle.