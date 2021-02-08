Catoosa County Deputies Charge Rossville Teen In Incident That Left Another Youth With Critical Injuries

Jagger Haden Alegre, 17, of Rossville, was booked in the Catoosa County Jail on aggravated assault charges following an investigation into events that happened just before midnight last Wednesday.
Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed felony charges against Alegre following a dispute involving several people that resulted in another man receiving serious injuries from a moving vehicle.
Catoosa County deputies and first responders were called to the scene outside of a home on Fallbrooke Lane on reports of a person possibly struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival deputies found 18-year-old Preston Luke Stephens lying in a driveway with serious injuries. Stephens was treated by first responders and rushed to a local hospital.
The person who called 911 said he heard a commotion outside his residence and, when he looked out of his garage, he observed a white Chevrolet Impala speed away. The witness said he saw Mr. Stephens lying on the ground, and after calling 911, he got into his vehicle to pursue the car that sped away.
Based on multiple witness accounts and evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the incident is the result of a dispute between Stephens and several others who were inside the Chevrolet. Witnesses say as the dispute escalated, Stephens allegedly reached into the vehicle through a window and the driver, Alegre, allegedly drove away striking a mailbox and curb when Stephens suffered injuries. The Chevrolet Impala with Alegre and three passengers was later found by Ringgold Police officers on Alabama Highway. After a traffic stop, all four inside the Impala were brought to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
Sheriff Gary Sisk said the investigation into what caused the dispute continues.
Claudia Curiel, of GoFundMe, said, "On Feb. 3rd, Luke Stephens, a senior from Catoosa County, was walking on a road near his house that leads to a cul-de-sac when he was struck by a car which fled the scene. A neighbor chased down the driver and called the police, who were able to arrest him.
"However, Luke is in critical condition in the ICU at Erlanger Trauma. He has a skull fracture, small brain bleed, 11 fractured ribs, multiple fractures in his back and possible left arm fracture, lacerations to his bronchial tube, collapsed lung, chest tube and is intubated.
"Luke turned 18 on Friday, the same day he had major back surgery.
"A family friend started a GoFundMe to help them cover Luke's medical bills and other expenses."
Tiffany Commons the campaign organizer on the GoFundMe page, said, "He is a wonderful, strong, loving young man and is a fighter but this is going to be a challenging road ahead.
"There has been an outpouring of generosity from the community, over 100 people have donated raising over $6,000 for Luke and his family."
To view the GoFundMe please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/byc/luke-stephens-needs-your-support