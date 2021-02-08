 Monday, February 8, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Catoosa County Deputies Charge Rossville Teen In Incident That Left Another Youth With Critical Injuries

Monday, February 8, 2021
Jagger Haden Alegre
Jagger Haden Alegre

Jagger Haden Alegre, 17, of Rossville, was booked in the Catoosa County Jail on aggravated assault charges following an investigation into events that happened just before midnight last Wednesday.

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed felony charges against Alegre following a dispute involving several people that resulted in another man receiving serious injuries from a moving vehicle. 

Catoosa County deputies and first responders were called to the scene outside of a home on Fallbrooke Lane on reports of a person possibly struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival deputies found 18-year-old Preston Luke Stephens lying in a driveway with serious injuries. Stephens was treated by first responders and rushed to a local hospital.

The person who called 911 said he heard a commotion outside his residence and, when he looked out of his garage, he observed a white Chevrolet Impala speed away. The witness said he saw Mr. Stephens lying on the ground, and after calling 911, he got into his vehicle to pursue the car that sped away. 

Based on multiple witness accounts and evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the incident is the result of a dispute between Stephens and several others who were inside the Chevrolet.  Witnesses say as the dispute escalated, Stephens allegedly reached into the vehicle through a window and the driver, Alegre, allegedly drove away striking a mailbox and curb when  Stephens suffered injuries.  The Chevrolet Impala with Alegre and three passengers was later found by Ringgold Police officers on Alabama Highway. After a traffic stop, all four inside the Impala were brought to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Sheriff Gary Sisk said the investigation into what caused the dispute continues.

Claudia Curiel, of GoFundMe, said, "On Feb. 3rd, Luke Stephens, a senior from Catoosa County, was walking on a road near his house that leads to a cul-de-sac when he was struck by a car which fled the scene. A neighbor chased down the driver and called the police, who were able to arrest him.

"However, Luke is in critical condition in the ICU at Erlanger Trauma. He has a skull fracture, small brain bleed, 11 fractured ribs, multiple fractures in his back and possible left arm fracture, lacerations to his bronchial tube, collapsed lung, chest tube and is intubated.

"Luke turned 18 on Friday, the same day he had major back surgery.

"A family friend started a GoFundMe to help them cover Luke's medical bills and other expenses."

Tiffany Commons the campaign organizer on the GoFundMe page, said, "He is a wonderful, strong, loving young man and is a fighter but this is going to be a challenging road ahead.

"There has been an outpouring of generosity from the community, over 100 people have donated raising over $6,000 for Luke and his family."

To view the GoFundMe please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/byc/luke-stephens-needs-your-support

Luke Stephens
Luke Stephens

February 8, 2021

Reward Climbs To $2,700 For Information About Edwards Park Vandalism

February 8, 2021

Georgia Has 35 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,492 New Cases

February 8, 2021

Catoosa County Deputies Charge Rossville Teen In Incident That Left Another Youth With Critical Injuries


A group of private citizens is offering a reward of up to $2,700 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/people responsible for extensive vandalism at Whitfield County’s ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,361. There were 2,492 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Jagger Haden Alegre, 17, of Rossville, was booked in the Catoosa County Jail on aggravated assault charges following an investigation into events that happened just before midnight last Wednesday. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Reward Climbs To $2,700 For Information About Edwards Park Vandalism

A group of private citizens is offering a reward of up to $2,700 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/people responsible for extensive vandalism at Whitfield County’s Edwards Park last week. The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism to the new concession building and a new field that happened overnight Wednesday. Vandals ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 35 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,492 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,361. There were 2,492 new cases, as that total reached 775,466 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 51,928, 86 more than Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,746 cases, up 12; 51 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Transgender Debacle

I have always been a huge proponent of women’s athletics. The reason is I like girls and cite literally hundreds, if not thousands of incidents where the wholesome goodness that every boy experiences from teamwork, sportsmanship, and that heady allure of winning may be even greater reflected in girls athletics. Now, just as coaches, athletic directors, and any parent who has a daughter ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vol Freshmen Lead Comeback At Kentucky

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night. Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback. Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Weekend For The Sheriff

With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors