Hamilton County Has 5 New COVID Deaths, 85 New Cases
Monday, February 8, 2021
Hamilton County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 90 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 38 are county residents.
The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,907.
There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Sunday, bringing the total to 415.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 36,986, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,506 active cases.