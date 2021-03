Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, OSMAN ZAKARIA

1118 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023744

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BAKER, SAUNJAE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE

5422 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BRADFORD, JAMES HUNTER

8753 MCKENZIE FARM DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BUTKOWSKI, BENJAMIN

15492 W 48TH AVE GOLDEN, 804031721

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS

1036 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

CANADA, AUSTIN MADERO

900 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112105

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

COCHREN, STEVEN LYNN

6314 FISK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

---

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ESQUIVAL, FRANCISCO

3215 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

FAZLIC, MIRELA

57 INLET AISLE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 307424254

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GARLEY, NELSON

1511 CASTLEBERRY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAFOR RESALE

---

GARNER, GARY EUGENE

713 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HARRIS, LAKYIA

2253 EAST 25TH ST APT 197 CHATTANOOGA, 374073623

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

EXTORTION

BURGLARY (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

HUDGINS, DEANGELO H

3912 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE

9749 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KIRBY, MAX AUSTIN

1056 COUNTY ROAD 497 FLAT ROCK, 39366

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD

5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LEEDS, GARETH K

157 SHADY BROOK LN.





RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---LONG, KEVIN T2912 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063929Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO400 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MCDOWELL, ADAM459 COUNTY ROAD 817 HIGDON, 35979Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---MILLS, CORDELLO LEDELL1909 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSSESSION OF C---MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS6574 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD1117 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---RAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS7159 HOLLAND LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000ASSAULT---RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY3012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROSENBERGER, BRITNI NICHOLE607 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SERODINO, VICTOR PIERRE1509 ST ELMO AVENIE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---SIMMONS, CHRISTY411 ENGLISH OAKS DR HIXSON, 373432863Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SMITH, RANDALL KEITH9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TIDWELL, KATIE D2410 HOLLY HILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL734 HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceHARASSMENT---WILSON, MICHAEL EVAN4115 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---YOUNG, CHARLES JASON6030 RAMSEY FORGEY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YOUNG, CHECHE2024 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE