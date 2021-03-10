Well, Chattanooga's Clemmie Bobo Actually Had 3 Gravestones

After Gary Ball found a headstone under an old driveway off Tunnel Boulevard, it was found that Martha Clementine "Clemmie" Bobo also had an identical marker at Forest Hills Cemetery.

Now it turns out that Clemmie had a third gravestone.

Patrick Bobo, a former assistant city attorney and frequent special judge in City Court, linked the Clemmie article in Chattanoogan.com about the two headstones to the Moore County Tennessee Historical Society Facebook group.

John Franklin Parkes of Madison, Ala., a Bobo historian, spotted it and provided the information about the third Clemmie gravestone.

Clemmie also has a gravestone in the Bobo Cemetery beside her husband Lewis Moore Bobo (1861-1909) and his first wife Addie Gardner. He writes, "What really makes the story odd is that Clemmie actually had three gravestones.Clemmie also has a gravestone in the Bobo Cemetery beside her husband Lewis Moore Bobo (1861-1909) and his first wife Addie Gardner.

"Lewis Moore Bobo married Martha Clementine "Clemmie" Johnson on May 26, 1887, in Moore County after the death of Addie by whom he had children George Remus, Burrell Rice, Myrtle Mattie, Elfie Ona Bobo and an infant who died very early. When Lewis died in 1909 after having Chaney Simpson, Marion Shaw and Birdie Clementine Bobo by Clemmie, she most likely put up a gravestone with only her birth date of Sept. 26, 1863, thinking she would most likely be buried in the Bobo Cemetery too.

"However, it appears Clemmie moved to Chattanooga at 2001 Chamberlain Ave. around 1922 with her daughter Birdie and step-daughter Ona from Lewis' marriage to Addie. Clemmie always listed her husband L.M. Bobo in the Chattanooga City Directory so that people would think a man was at the residence for protection. That was a very common practice for that time. The three moved to 2506 Chamberlain Ave. the next year in 1922 and lived there until Clemmie's death in 1936."

Patrick Bobo, who is now general counsel for Coyote Logistics in Denver, Colo., is originally from Lynchburg, Tn., where the Bobos are a noted family and Miss Mary Bobo's restaurant and boarding house is a landmark.

He notes that Clemmie's in-laws were Samuel and Simmie Bobo, who were Patrick's great-great-great-grandparents.

Patrick grew up not far from the Bobo Cemetery. As a child, he helped his father and grandfather keep the cemetery in good shape by mowing, etc.



