 Wednesday, March 10, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Well, Chattanooga's Clemmie Bobo Actually Had 3 Gravestones

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 - by John Wilson
Clemmie Bobo's third gravestone is in Lynchburg, Tn.
Clemmie Bobo's third gravestone is in Lynchburg, Tn.

After Gary Ball found a headstone under an old driveway off Tunnel Boulevard, it was found that Martha Clementine "Clemmie" Bobo also had an identical marker at Forest Hills Cemetery.

Now it turns out that Clemmie had a third gravestone.

Patrick Bobo, a former assistant city attorney and frequent special judge in City Court, linked the Clemmie article in Chattanoogan.com about the two headstones to the Moore County Tennessee Historical Society Facebook group.
 
John Franklin Parkes of Madison, Ala., a Bobo historian, spotted it and provided the information about the third Clemmie gravestone.
 
He writes, "What really makes the story odd is that Clemmie actually had three gravestones.
Clemmie also has a gravestone in the Bobo Cemetery beside her husband Lewis Moore Bobo (1861-1909) and his first wife Addie Gardner.
 
"Lewis Moore Bobo married Martha Clementine "Clemmie" Johnson on May 26, 1887, in Moore County after the death of Addie by whom he had children George Remus, Burrell Rice, Myrtle Mattie, Elfie Ona Bobo and an infant who died very early. When Lewis died in 1909 after having Chaney Simpson, Marion Shaw and Birdie Clementine Bobo by Clemmie, she most likely put up a gravestone with only her birth date of Sept. 26, 1863, thinking she would most likely be buried in the Bobo Cemetery too.
 
"However, it appears Clemmie moved to Chattanooga at 2001 Chamberlain Ave. around 1922 with her daughter Birdie and step-daughter Ona from Lewis' marriage to Addie. Clemmie always listed her husband L.M. Bobo in the Chattanooga City Directory so that people would think a man was at the residence for protection. That was a very common practice for that time. The three moved to 2506 Chamberlain Ave. the next year in 1922 and lived there until Clemmie's death in 1936."
 
Patrick Bobo, who is now general counsel  for Coyote Logistics in Denver, Colo., is originally from Lynchburg, Tn., where the Bobos are a noted family and Miss Mary Bobo's restaurant and boarding house is a landmark.
 
He notes that Clemmie's in-laws were Samuel and Simmie Bobo, who were Patrick's great-great-great-grandparents.
 
Patrick grew up not far from the Bobo Cemetery. As a child, he helped his father and grandfather keep the cemetery in good shape by mowing, etc.


March 10, 2021

Hamilton County Has No COVID Deaths, 70 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,355 New Cases, 18 More COVID Deaths

March 10, 2021

Lodge Accident Victim Was South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Firefighter

March 10, 2021

Amber Alert Issued For 17-Year-Old Chattanooga Girl With Non-Custodial Father Missing Since October 2019


Hamilton County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 45 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)

The employee killed in an accident at the Lodge Cast Iron facility in South Pittsburg has been identified as Scott Moreland, a lieutenant with the South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. ... (click for more)

The TBI has issued an Amber Alert in the ongoing search for Daphne Westbrook, who is 17 and missing from Chattanooga. Officials said she is with her non-custodial father John Westbrook, who ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has No COVID Deaths, 70 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,355 New Cases, 18 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 45 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 14 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,237. There have been no new deaths from the virus in the county reported since last Thursday, leaving ... (click for more)

Lodge Accident Victim Was South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Firefighter

The employee killed in an accident at the Lodge Cast Iron facility in South Pittsburg has been identified as Scott Moreland, a lieutenant with the South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department said in an online posting, "It is with great pain that we announce the LODD death of Lieutenant Scott Moreland. Lt. Moreland was a great asset to our fire department ... (click for more)

Opinion

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity. ... (click for more)

Just Say No To Metro Government - And Response

Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote. Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas? I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Send Four Wrestlers To NCAA Tournament

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team got some good news today with two individuals earning at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Champions. Senior Fabian Gutierrez grabbed one of seven spots at 125 pounds, while freshman Logan Andrew had his ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds. All totaled, the Mocs are sending four to the ... (click for more)

UTC's Shields Named SoCon Women's Soccer Defensive Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga keeper Ashton Shields was selected the Southern Conference women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week the league office announced today. Shields played all 90 minutes in goal for the Mocs in a 0-0 double-overtime draw against league favorite Samford last week. She had six saves including one late in the match that she pushed over the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors