Tim Kelly Says He Is In Talks With Wade Hinton Concerning Support For Mayor

Tim Kelly, who is locked in a runoff with Kim White for mayor of Chattanooga, said Thursday he is in talks with Wade Hinton, who finished next in the March 2 election.

Mr. Kelly said he is "an old friend" of the former city attorney and expects there may be an announcement soon.

He already gained the support of Monty Bruell, the fourth finisher, and City Councilman Russell Gilbert. It was Councilman Gilbert who introduced Mr. Kelly on Thursday at a rally on the City Hall steps.

Mr.

Gilbert said, “Tim Kelly understands the importance of trade schools because he’s employed many certified workers in his businesses. Tim Kelly is the best candidate for mayor, he has the experience and he’s ready to lead. Tim Kelly will do great things as our next mayor.”

Mr. Gilbert was introduced by Emily O’Donnell, a family-law attorney and advocate who spent most of the past year preventing individuals from being evicted in the midst of the global pandemic.

“Our next mayor needs to be prepared to take on some of the toughest challenges our city has ever faced, and they’ll need to be prepared to do it just six days after election day,” Ms. O’Donnell said. “We need a leader with a plan, with the experience, and the heart to make sure that no one in our community gets left behind. And that’s why I’m supporting Tim Kelly to be our next mayor.”

Mr. Kelly said, “I am asking Chattanoogans to join all of us to help build One Chattanooga that works for everybody. And that means I’m asking for your vote. I’m ready — I have the experience and I have the plan, and together we’ll get it done.”

Mr. Kelly was joined on the steps by Commissioners David Sharpe and Katherlyn Geter, School Board Member Marco Perez, School Board Member Karitsa Mosely-Jones, City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, City Councilwoman-elect Raquetta Dotley, Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry, Red Bank Vice-Mayor Stephanie Dalton, and others. Former City Councilman Chris Anderson was there.

Former mayoral candidates Russell Gilbert, Monty Bruell, Dr. Elenora Woods, Andrew McClaren, Lon Cartwright and Robert Wilson have also endorsed Tim Kelly’s campaign.

Mr. Kelly thanked the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, many of whom stood on the steps in solidarity with the campaign, for their enduring support.

Mr. Kelly also announced for the first time that the campaign has been endorsed by the Chattanooga Building Trades Council, led by Sean-Paul Kimball, president of Iron Workers 704. Kimball was joined on the stairs by Gary Watkins, business manager for IBEW Local 175.

Mr. Kelly said Mr. Bruell and Everlena Holmes, another candidate, had wanted to be there, but were not able.

He said he has the backing of other candidates, including Robert C. Wilson, Andrew McLaren and Lon Cartwright. 

Mr. Kelly said as mayor he will work to get the vaccine out quickly to all neighborhoods and will name a director of community health for the city.

 

