Police Arrest Man Wanted For Thursday's SunTrust Bank Robbery

Police on Friday arrested Todd Templeton, 51, in regards the armed bank robbery of SunTrust Bank on East Third Street that occurred on Thursday. Police said the arrest is due to tips from members of the community and assistance from numerous law enforcement agencies

Templeton was located in Cleveland on Friday. He is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He is also wanted on active warrants for bank robberies in other states and is currently on federal probation.

Templeton will be booked at the Bradley County Jail after he receives medical treatment for a pre-existing injury.

The Chattanooga Police Department's Robbery Unit was assisted by Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Cleveland Police Department, CPD Fugitive Unit, FBI, and U.S. Marshals Service.

