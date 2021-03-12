 Friday, March 12, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Arrest Man Wanted For Thursday's SunTrust Bank Robbery

Friday, March 12, 2021

Police on Friday arrested Todd Templeton, 51, in regards the armed bank robbery of SunTrust Bank on East Third Street that occurred on Thursday. Police said the arrest is due to tips from members of the community and assistance from numerous law enforcement agencies

Templeton was located in Cleveland on Friday. He is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He is also wanted on active warrants for bank robberies in other states and is currently on federal probation.

Templeton will be booked at the Bradley County Jail after he receives medical treatment for a pre-existing injury.  

The Chattanooga Police Department's Robbery Unit was assisted by Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Cleveland Police Department, CPD Fugitive Unit, FBI, and U.S. Marshals Service. 


East Ridge Getting New Playground Next To City Hall; Applications Due Monday For Lottery For 2 Large New Liquor Stores

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Gets New Brand; Lookout Towns Moving To Separate Recycling

Donyell Holland Charged With Murder Of Man Missing Since May 2020


By the end of school, East Ridge should have a new playground. The city received a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to replace the playground next to city hall. It has been a long process ... (click for more)

Along with a new city hall building, the new park Our Mountain Garden, and a system of walking paths being planned throughout the city, Lookout Mountain, Ga., is also establishing a new brand ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 39-year-old Donyell Holland for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Randall Leslie. The 33-year-old Leslie was last seen by ... (click for more)



By the end of school, East Ridge should have a new playground. The city received a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to replace the playground next to city hall. It has been a long process because the grant came with a lot of requirements that have now been fulfilled. The last step, the plan being stamped by an engineer, has just been done and the Tennessee Department of Environment ... (click for more)

Along with a new city hall building, the new park Our Mountain Garden, and a system of walking paths being planned throughout the city, Lookout Mountain, Ga., is also establishing a new brand for itself. City employee Ashley Keck and Andrew Hampson, a student at Covenant College majoring in business administration, have been working to refresh the image of the city for residents ... (click for more)

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID’s Cost In Kids

Hobbs, New Mexico, is a sleepy yet proud town of about 40,000 and sits in the southern corner of the state. It’s less than 10 miles from the Texas border and a 30-minute car ride from Denver City, TX, or Seminole, TX, depending on which fork in the road you take, and “Hobbs hot” is what happens when two-thirds of the year its over 90 degrees most days and it's extremely rare to ... (click for more)

Vols Advance With Win Over Florida, But Fulkerson Suffers Head Injury

A year-to-the-day after not being able to take the court in the second round of the 2020 SEC Tournament, the Tennessee basketball team used a balanced offensive effort and a single-game program record nine blocks from senior Yves Pons to push past Florida, 78-66, on Friday at Bridgestone Arena. The win advanced Tennessee to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the third consecutive ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Ball Named SoCon Softball Player Of The Month

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Courtney Ball is the Southern Conference Softball Player of the Month for February, the league office announced today. Ball, a native of Macon, Ga., starts at third base for head coach Frank Reed’s Mocs. Ball recorded at least one hit in all seven games playedto open her collegiate career in the month of February. She was 11-22 ... (click for more)


