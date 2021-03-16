Georgia Has 10 More COVID Deaths, 1,099 New Cases
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,928.
There were 1,099 new cases, as that total reached 837,443 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,513, which is 130 more than Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,242 cases, up 2; 61 deaths, down 1; 234 hospitalizations, down 1
Chattooga County: 2,130 cases, up 4; 61 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,149 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,050 cases, up 7; 73 deaths; 259 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,346 cases, up 3; 216 deaths, up 1; 706 hospitalizations, up 2