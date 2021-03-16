 Tuesday, March 16, 2021 55.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Blackburn Is Sponsor Of Bill Making It A Federal Crime To Target A Law Enforcement Officer

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Senator Marsha Blackburn joined Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and 15 of their colleagues to reintroduce the Protect and Serve Act, legislation that would create federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state, or federal law enforcement officers with violence.

 

“Each and every day, our brave men and women in blue put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities," said Senator Blackburn. “Police officers run towards danger while innocent civilians head towards safety.

The Justice Department should aggressively prosecute anyone who inflicts harm or violence on our law enforcement officers.”

The legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Thune (R-SD), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Susan Collins (R-ME).

In 2020, more than 300 officers were shot in the line of duty and 47 officers were shot and killed. Additionally, more than 300 officers lost their lives to COVID-19. 

The bill is aimed at:

  • Making it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. Offenders are subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years.
  • Ensuring an offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense, or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.

The law would apply to federal law enforcement officers and would also apply to state and local officers in circumstances where the federal government can establish jurisdiction over the case.


City Council Set To Pass Ordinance Dealing With Vegetation Requirements On Steep Slopes

City Council members said they plan to pass next Tuesday on first reading a new vegetative ordinance for construction on steep slopes. It would go into effect on July 1 and be reviewed after a year. Chairman Chip Henderson said he also wants action on a recidivism ordinance, in which there would be penalties against developers who repeatedly violate regulations. City Councilman ... (click for more)

Severe Storms Projected Over Next Few Days For Large Area Including Chattanooga

AccuWeather forecasters warn that a dangerous severe weather outbreak could put at least 17 states and more than 100 million Americans at risk across the United States this week. The Chattanooga area is in the possible path of the storms. Severe thunderstorms will erupt each day through Thursday across parts of the southern U.S., with the greatest threat and potential for tornadoes ... (click for more)

Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners - And Response

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: There Are Lot Of Ties With Lady Vols' 1st Round Opponent

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection committee showed a sense of dramatic flair regarding Tennessee. The Lady Vols were tabbed a No. 3 seed in the River Walk region and assigned No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee State as their first-round opponent. The pairing goes behind a meeting of instate schools. There’s enough backstory for three games. -The Blue Raiders ... (click for more)


