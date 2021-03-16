Blackburn Is Sponsor Of Bill Making It A Federal Crime To Target A Law Enforcement Officer

Senator Marsha Blackburn joined Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and 15 of their colleagues to reintroduce the Protect and Serve Act, legislation that would create federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state, or federal law enforcement officers with violence.

“Each and every day, our brave men and women in blue put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities," said Senator Blackburn. “Police officers run towards danger while innocent civilians head towards safety. The Justice Department should aggressively prosecute anyone who inflicts harm or violence on our law enforcement officers.”

The legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Thune (R-SD), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Susan Collins (R-ME).

In 2020, more than 300 officers were shot in the line of duty and 47 officers were shot and killed. Additionally, more than 300 officers lost their lives to COVID-19.

The bill is aimed at:

Making it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. Offenders are subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Ensuring an offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense, or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.

The law would apply to federal law enforcement officers and would also apply to state and local officers in circumstances where the federal government can establish jurisdiction over the case.